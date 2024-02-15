Manama, Bahrain: Gulf Air Group Holding, has announced new appointments to the senior executive management team of Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain. Joining the senior management team will be Captain Qasim Ismaeel as Chief Operations Officer succeeding Captain Suhail Ismaeel following his retirement, and Mrs. Hanadi Alaali as Chief Customer Experience Officer, both of whom will bring a wealth of experience and expertise to their respective roles.

As Chief Operations Officer, Captain Qasim will lead the operational departments, including Flight Operations, Ground Operations, Safety and Emergency, as well as Crew Management. Captain Qasim has served Gulf Air for over 30 years, most recently as the Head of Flight Operations.

Captain Qasim holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration (MBA) from the University of South Wales and has attended the Oxford Executive Leadership Programme at the Saïd Business School of Oxford University.

With over 20 years of experience, Mrs. Hanadi, as the Chief Customer Experience Officer, will be focusing on building customer comfort and satisfaction, driving continuous enhancements to customer service, and elevating the travel experiences of Gulf Air passengers. Furthermore, Mrs. Hanadi will be managing Gulf Air’s prestigious loyalty program, ‘Falcon Flyer’, leading a customer-centric approach, and maintaining Gulf Air’s highly competitive capacity by enhancing products and services that cater to the market’s ever-changing demands.

A graduate of the University of Liverpool, Mrs. Hanadi holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration, further enriching her strategic approach to shaping seamless travel experiences and raising customer service standards, an area that Gulf Air consistently strives to develop.

These new appointments are part of Gulf Air’s strategic objectives of increasing connectivity and customer service excellence, unlocking new horizons of the national carrier that can rise up to the opportunities of the industry.

-Ends-

About Gulf Air Group Holding Company (GFG)

Gulf Air Group Holding Company was founded in 2010 to improve the coordination amongst the various entities within the group in order to enhance the contribution of the aviation sector to Bahrain’s economy and maximise stakeholder value. The group is a shareholder of Gulf Air (the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain), Bahrain Airport Company, Gulf Aviation Academy, and other aviation assets. For more information, please visit Gulfairgroup.bh, LinkedIn: Gulf Air Group Holding, Instagram: @GulfAirGroup

About Gulf Air

Gulf Air commenced operations in 1950, becoming one of the first commercial airlines established in the Middle East. The airline operates scheduled flights from its hub at Bahrain International Airport to cities in Europe, Middle East, Africa, Indian sub-continent, and the Far East. Renowned for its traditional Arabian hospitality, Gulf Air is committed to being an industry leader and developing products and services that reflect the evolving needs and aspirations of its passengers Gulf Air is also rated Five Star Major Official Airline by APEX, a rating programme that is based solely on certified passengers’ feedback. Most recently, Skytrax awarded the national carrier with the “World’s Most Improved Airline” award for 2022. These milestones for Gulf Air are a testament to the success of its boutique strategy and the ongoing enhancements to its products and services. For more information, please visit Gulfair.com LinkedIn: Gulf Air, x: @GulfAir, Instagram: @gulfair

Media Contact:

Email: Corporate.Communications@gulfairgroup.bh