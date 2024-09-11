GTG's new digital offering includes digital and social media strategy, web development, social media management, paid performance marketing, SEO, UI/UX design, and data & analytics

RIYADH: Global Think Group (GTG), a strategy and communications consultancy headquartered in Riyadh, has appointed Shane Horgan as its first Digital Director. Horgan brings a wealth of experience from his prior roles at multinational and boutique agencies.

Under his leadership, GTG has launched a new integrated digital practice, expanding its services to include digital and social media strategy, web development, social media management, paid performance marketing, SEO, UI/UX design, and data & analytics.

Horgan has worked with public and private sector clients across Europe and the Middle East, including Emirates Airlines, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Emirates Development Bank, ADNOC Group, and the UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority during the Covid-19 pandemic. His expertise will be instrumental in driving the success of GTG’s new digital practice.

“As the Digital Director at GTG, my primary focus will be delivering a truly integrated digital offering that stays ahead of the latest technologies and trends and achieves results for our diverse clients. By combining digital with our broader communications, strategy, and creative abilities, GTG is positioned to deliver impactful, measurable results that support our clients’ business and policy goals,” said Horgan.

This appointment follows a year of significant growth for GTG, which has doubled its team to over 50 professionals since the beginning of 2023. The company continues to streamline its strategy to deliver on the corporate and communications goals of its clients, ensuring an integrated approach that meets their unique needs and produces impactful results.

“We are very excited that Shane has joined our team,” said Andrianna Dafnis, co-founder and Managing Partner of GTG. “He brings the strategic vision and hands-on expertise that will strengthen our digital practice as an essential part of our integrated offering. At GTG, we are committed to helping clients navigate a continuously evolving domestic landscape and adapt to Saudi Arabia’s growing presence on the world stage.”

Marco Binenti, co-founder and Partner of GTG, said: “The way that digital platforms shape perception and impact reputation is evolving extremely quickly. Shane's leadership ensures we are well-positioned to meet local and global needs with strategic, results-driven solutions.”

GTG is a trusted partner to governments, companies, and leading institutions. It delivers integrated, data-driven solutions across communications, policy, marketing, digital, and creative sectors, helping organizations achieve recognition and influence in rapidly changing environments. As part of its full-service offering, GTG also advises and facilitates content creation, capacity building, and events.