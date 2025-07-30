Grand Millennium Hotel Dubai is pleased to announce the appointment of Ramkrishna Mahabirsingh, known professionally as Nitesh, as the new Food & Beverage Manager. With over two decades of rich experience across renowned hospitality brands in the UAE, Maldives and Oman, Nitesh brings a wealth of knowledge, operational excellence and innovative leadership to the hotel’s award-winning F&B division.

Originally from Mauritius, Nitesh is known for his energetic and customer-focused approach, blending strategic thinking with a deep passion for guest satisfaction. Most recently, he served as the Food & Beverage Manager at Voco Bonnington IHG Dubai, where he successfully streamlined operations, reduced costs and elevated the guest experience across multiple outlets.

Nitesh has held key roles at Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island, Shangri-La Maldives, Ayada Maldives and Anantara properties in Dubai and Oman, consistently achieving excellence in revenue generation, team development and quality assurance. His global perspective is complemented by a Bachelor’s degree in Hotel and Hospitality Management from European International University in Paris, as well as specialized training in wine, allergen management and emotional intelligence.

In his new role at Grand Millennium Hotel Dubai, Nitesh will oversee all F&B operations, driving innovation, efficiency and memorable dining experiences for both guests and the local community. His appointment reflects the hotel’s ongoing commitment to excellence and its dedication to delivering standout culinary experiences in the heart of Dubai.

“We are thrilled to have Nitesh join our leadership team,” said Giacomo Puntel, General Manager at Grand Millennium Hotel Dubai. “His international experience and passion for the food and beverage industry will undoubtedly elevate our offerings and reinforce our reputation as one of Dubai’s top hospitality destinations.”