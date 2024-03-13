DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: In its next chapter of strategic growth, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Chapter of Global Women in PR (GWPR), a global membership organisation connecting women in senior PR and communications roles, is welcoming Radwa Allabban, Founder and Managing Director, Place Communications and Purti Simon, Vice President, Teneo as board members this Women’s History Month.

Radwa brings 20+ years of experience to her position, and invaluable knowledge from her time setting up and running her own agency, which she launched in 2011. Purti is a multidisciplinary communications professional with over 10 years in the Middle East, Asia and Europe. She was listed as one of India’s top 30 PR professionals under 30 and led the APACMEA delegation for the International Women’s Forum to Boston.

Purti said: “I am delighted to be formally appointed as a Board Member for the regional chapter following my involvement with the organisation for many years. GWPR MENA is steadfast in delivering its promise of an equitable PR industry where women are seen and valued. I am grateful to join the league of committed Board Members, each trailblazers in their own right, to advocate and equip female leaders at a time when companies are losing them in droves for a variety of systemic reasons. Looking ahead, I hope to bring more impetus to building a healthy pipeline of women leaders and providing them opportunities that help them thrive in the workplace.”

Radwa said: “In a region experiencing constant change, the role of PR and Communications has never been more important. Global Women in PR MENA is not just another networking group - it's the only platform in the region for senior female communicators to come together and have honest conversations about the challenges and opportunities we face, and most importantly to take concrete actions to address them. We don't just talk, we act. We exist to support, showcase and lift up current and future female leaders in our industry.”

Rachel Dunn, GWPR MENA Co-Chair and Communications Director at Microsoft Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, said: “Radwa and Purti are two of the most well-respected female leaders in the communications industry here in the region and we are absolutely thrilled to be welcoming them as GWPR MENA Board Members. Their combined knowledge, insights and experience will be invaluable in offering guidance and shaping the experiences of women in the industry. Their arrival at a time when women around the globe are marking Women’s History Month is particularly fitting, and we look forward to getting straight to work.”

GWPR MENA is currently celebrating its largest ever membership of female senior communications professionals in the UAE, at 80 members. The six-strong board members also includes Co-Chair, Loretta Ahmed, Founder and CEO of Houbara Communications, Naamat Baradhy, Regional Communication Advisor at First Abu Dhabi Bank, and Louise Jacobson, Managing Partner of Brazen MENA.

In its latest step to strengthen its commitment to connecting senior female communicators, GWPR MENA recently launched ‘The Conversation Series,’ a platform to have honest conversations about the challenges and issues faced by women in the industry, and discuss ways to overcome them. The series is the latest addition to GWPR MENA’s robust calendar of monthly events, webinars, and community platforms including an active and supportive messaging group.

GWPR MENA continues to connect and attract women in leadership within the communications industry across the region, offering membership to those in senior leadership positions within the PR and Communications industry, both agency and ‘in-house’ or who are freelance consultants with significant PR experience of 10 years and above.

About GWPR:

GWPR is a global membership organisation connecting senior PR women around the world. Our global community offers the opportunity for members to share ideas, experiences and resources. GWPR also provides insights on key issues, from flexible work practices and gender pay equality, to creating a more balanced boardroom and a better working environment. Founded in 2015, GWPR is a not-for-profit organisation and an important sector group of ICCO - the International Communications Consultancy Organisation - representing 2,500 PR firms worldwide and 40 national trade associations.

Connect with GWPR MENA:

Email: hello@globalwprmena.com