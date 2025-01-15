LONDON & DUBAI – Global wealth management group GSB has hired Hugh Johnson as Chief Operating Officer of GSB, based in the company’s London office.

Johnson will support the company’s expansion and growth across all GSB operations. He has previously held roles senior roles at The Fry Group and global financial services firm Sanlam.

At the Fry Group Hugh served as Global Head of Operations. With teams across the UK, Europe, Middle East and Asia, he was accountable for driving the evolution and integration of a multi-service, multi-jurisdiction proposition.

At Sanlam, he was Head of Proposition in the Wealth division, where he led the design and delivery of the Service Proposition and managed teams across front and back-office.

He has led several projects to deliver an evolving technology, process and system automation and client experience.

Ross Whatnall, founding partner of GSB said: “We are delighted to welcome Hugh to the GSB team. His experience in delivering client-focused solutions is exceptional. Having re-vamped service propositions through and created initiatives to simplify the advice process, we’re excited to build further on GSB’s valued service offering.”

Johnson’s hire comes after the double appointment of Paul Waterman and Craig Holding who joined GSB’s Wealth division based in Dubai late last year.

Financial services group GSB consists of GSB Wealth, GSB Private and GSB Capital.

About GSB

GSB is a wealth and financial planning leader dedicated to guiding and navigating clients in the jurisdictions in which we operate. Holding CISI Chartered Firm™ status, GSB specialises in financial planning, wealth management, private banking, finance brokerage, multi-family office services and a capital markets proposition encompassing private equity, venture capital, M&A, pre-listing funding, IPO, corporate finance, corporate advisory and private fundraising.

GSB is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) in the United Arab Emirates and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the United Kingdom.

At GSB, we believe that human prosperity depends on unwavering clarity, consciousness, and commitment to personal, societal, environmental, and financial well-being. We provide opportunities for all stakeholders to grow and prosper through sound, conscious investment strategy and informed intelligence.

As a Certified B Corporation™ (B Corp™), GSB holds itself to the same high standards expected from our investments, meeting rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency.