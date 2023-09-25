Dubai - GGTech Entertainment, an international company dedicated to the organisation and management of products related to entertainment, technology, gaming and esports, announces the addition of two new members to strengthen its global expansion.

In this region, MENATech (a company by GGTech) develops Amazon UNIVERSITY Esports, the project that combines education and esports, in which more than 100,000 students in 25 countries take part. In the UAE, more than 850 players from over 40 universities participated in the project during the last season. Approximately 60% of the region's inhabitants identify as avid gamers, according to the Boston Consulting Group, which underscores the Middle East's significant potential for the gaming industry.

New CPO for global expansion

Eduardo García Riaño has been appointed as Chief Product Officer to lead the global expansion of the group's product areas into new territories.

García Riaño, who holds an MEng in Aerospace Engineering and an MRes in Economics and Management of Innovation, joins from technology giant Amazon, where he was Global Head of Sponsorships in esports and gaming. He was responsible for developing the company's global strategy in more than 17 countries across 4 continents.

In García Riaño’s words: “I am privileged to have the opportunity to join GGTech as Chief Product Officer. Thanks to its excellent team, GGTech is now one of the companies with the best global projection in the esports & gaming segment. I deeply identify with the company's business approach, values, and future objectives.

"GGTech has become a company that makes a difference through constant innovation. I want to emphasise our passion for developing disruptive projects in the leisure, entertainment, and education sectors, using cutting-edge technologies and creating interactive environments that inspire and empower people”, said García Riaño

Other business development appointment

The second hire is Cristina Carranza as new Head of Global Sales, with the aim of strengthening the group's expansion and opening up new markets, with a particular focus on the United States. GGTech has signed an agreement to promote Riot Games university esports competitions in the US.

The company's growth and expansion into new territories in the world of esports and gaming in recent months has led GGTech's management to boost its global business development strategy. Following her time at Amazon and Twitch, Cristina Carranza joins the international team headed by Eduardo García Riaño.

On her appointment, Cristina said: "I have been working with GGTech for more than four years and I admire its business strategy, the great human quality of their team and their vision for the company. This makes it a world leader in the entertainment, gaming and esports industry. I am proud to be part of this project and to develop the global sales and business strategy."

More experience for further growth

The UAE, the Arab world's second-biggest economy, wants to attract global gaming businesses and support local talent. Leading this effort are Abu Dhabi Gaming, with its attractive incentives, and the Gaming Centre in Dubai.

The addition of Eduardo García Riaño and Cristina Carranza will provide GGTech Entertainment with the strategic vision and operational skills to capitalise on their extensive experience in the esports and entertainment industries. With this expertise, the company aims to enhance the expansion and growth of its products in the international market.

About GGTech Entertainment

GGTech Entertainment is an international company operating in Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and North Africa, dedicated to the development of innovative leisure, entertainment and educational projects through gaming, esports and technology. Focusing on innovation, applied technology and interactive environments, the company offers a wide range of technological solutions to promote the development of society and provide its users with a highly customisable and high quality gaming experience. For more information, please visit www.ggtech.global.