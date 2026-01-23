Appointment supports FPS's continued focus on academic excellence, wellbeing, and inclusive, future-ready learning

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: GEMS Education has announced the appointment of Rebecca Crean as the new Principal of GEMS FirstPoint School (FPS), one of Dubai's leading British curriculum schools. She will start her role in August 2026, bringing with her more than 20 years of educational leadership experience across high-performing UK and international schools.

Rebecca Crean joins FPS, bringing with her over 20 years of educational leadership experience across the UK and international contexts. This includes senior leadership roles at high-performing schools such as Tonbridge Grammar School and Eltham Hill School in London, where she led significant improvements in outcomes, leadership capacity and student voice. She is recognised for her strategic approach to school improvement, curriculum innovation, and staff development, alongside her commitment to nurturing student voice and character education. She holds a Master’s degree in Education and Professional Studies from King’s College London, and a Postgraduate Certificate in Education (PGCE) in Modern Foreign Languages from Goldsmiths College, University of London.

Mrs Crean has held senior leadership roles including Head Teacher at Tonbridge Grammar School, one of the highest achieving schools in the UK, where she has driven whole-school improvement through inclusive curriculum design, strategic data use, and a culture of high expectations. Prior to this, she held the position of Deputy Head Teacher at Eltham Hill School, where she led Sixth Form provision across International Baccalaureate and A-level pathways, driving strong academic outcomes and pastoral provision. Her career also includes international experience at Dulwich College Shanghai, where she supported whole-school leadership and student transition in a multicultural setting, further strengthening her global educational perspective.

Commenting on the appointment, Dino Varkey, Group CEO of GEMS Education, said: “Rebecca Crean is a highly principled and forward-looking school leader with a deep understanding of how strong culture, high expectations, and inclusive practice come together to drive meaningful outcomes for students. Her experience leading complex school communities, combined with her clear focus on wellbeing, leadership development, and academic rigour, will be instrumental as GEMS FirstPoint School continues to evolve and strengthen its impact.”

GEMS FirstPoint School is recognised for delivering a premium British education in Dubailand, underpinned by strong academic outcomes, a STEAM-rich curriculum, and a nurturing, family-focused community. Rated Very Good by KHDA and Outstanding by BSO, the school places wellbeing, character development, and future-ready learning at the heart of its educational approach.

GEMS FirstPoint School has made significant strides towards its campus expansion plan and will provide welcoming learning, specialist and wellbeing spaces that support our students as they grow, develop confidence and achieve their potential from Nursery through to Post-16. The expansion reflects the strength of the GEMS FirstPoint School community and shared commitment to helping every child find personal success.

Speaking on her appointment, Rebecca Crean said: “I am honoured to be joining GEMS FirstPoint School, known for its academic strength, care for wellbeing and inclusive practices. Working in close partnership with students, staff and families, my focus will be on developing confident learners, empowered leaders and a school community that is truly future-ready.”

As Principal, Mrs Crean will focus on strengthening teaching and learning, enhancing leadership capacity, and further embedding wellbeing and inclusion across the school. Her appointment marks an important milestone for FPS as it continues to grow as a school of choice for families in Dubailand and beyond.

