Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Gulf Business Machines (GBM) has announced the appointment of Ossama El Samadoni as General Manager (GM) for United Computer and Management Consultancy Company (UCMC), its Dubai operations. In his new role, El Samadoni will be responsible for leading GBM’s Dubai teams as they help enterprises to unlock new business value, support government authorities to develop national capabilities, and strengthen partnerships across the technology ecosystem.

Amr Refaat, CEO of GBM, commented: “The board and I are delighted to announce the appointment of Ossama El Samadoni as the GM of GBM Dubai. His decades-long experience in digital solutions has given him tremendous knowledge that will be of great value to our clients and teams. El Samadoni’s appointment comes at an exciting time when technologies such as AI and hybrid cloud solutions are transforming industries in the region. I am confident that El Samadoni’s leadership experience, track record of implementing innovative solution strategies, and impeccable business acumen will enhance our client offerings in the UAE and beyond.”

El Samadoni has over 30 years of experience working in the MENA region with leading technology players such as IBM, Dell Technologies, Oracle, Net App and HP. He has led organizations to strong business growth in an increasingly competitive market, while supporting organizations of all sizes to navigate digital disruptions and IT transformation challenges.

He joins GBM from G42, where El Samadoni was most recently the VP of Business Development and Sales, responsible for accelerating its cloud division as well as driving the long-term strategies for the department.

“I am delighted to join GBM and look forward to applying my passion for digital solutions to support our clients in every step of their transformation journey,” said El Samadoni. “In my capacity as General Manager, I also aspire to build strategies that will innovate our current offerings, bringing business partners, developers, and organizations together to accelerate innovation and support Dubai’s wider ambitions for a more connected and intelligent society.”

El Samadoni holds a B.Sc. in Engineering and MBA in Marketing, is fluent in Arabic and English, and is the Vice Chairman of SNIA Middle East.

-Ends-

About Gulf Business Machines (GBM)

With more than 30 years of experience, 7 offices and over 1500 employees across the region, Gulf Business Machines (GBM) is a leading end-to-end digital solutions provider, offering the region’s broadest portfolio, including industry-leading digital infrastructure, digital business solutions, security and services. We have nurtured partnerships since 1990 with the world’s leading technology companies and invested in a talented, skilled workforce to implement solutions that cater to customer’s specific, complex and diverse business needs.

Some of our strategic partners in the Gulf include IBM as their sole distributor throughout the GCC (excluding Saudi Arabia and selected IBM product and services), Cisco as a Gold Partner (the highest level of certification at Cisco), and VMware as a Premier Partner (the highest partner status within VMware).

For more information, please visit www.gbmme.com

