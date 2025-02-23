Doha, Qatar – Gulf Business Machines (GBM), an end-to-end digital solutions provider, announced the appointment of Raid Shahin as General Manager for GBM Qatar. This appointment reinforces GBM Qatar’s position as a premier technology integrator in the region, further advancing excellence in AI, digital transformation, cloud computing, and cybersecurity, all driven by a customer-centric approach.

With a focus on quality, innovation and fostering partnerships, Raid will drive technological advancements for the company, contributing to Qatar's growth and aligning with global technology trends. He will also ensure GBM’s work in the country helps advance its digital transformation roadmap in line with the Digital Agenda 2030 and the Qatar National Vision 2030.

With over 30 years of experience as a technology leader, Raid Shahin has spearheaded digital transformation across various sectors in Qatar, contributing significantly to the country's technological advancements.

Raid takes over this role from Soubhi Chebib, an industry veteran whose leadership was pivotal in advancing GBM's initiatives in Qatar prior to his retirement. The internal appointment reflects GBM’s commitment to cultivating leadership excellence and leveraging internal talent to drive continued success for its customers and partners.

Mr. Bader Al Mana, Chairman of GBM Qatar, said, “We are excited to appoint Raid as the new General Manager of GBM Qatar. With our strong presence in the country, we work with over 150 customers to leverage our advanced technology and help translate digital ambitions into reality. Raid’s rich experience and expertise, gained over his five years with us as well as during his earlier distinguished career, make him ideally positioned to spearhead our efforts and build on the success we have achieved over the last 35 years.”

Raid Shahin, GBM Qatar's new General Manager, is eager to position the company at the forefront of technological advancement. "Building on our strong regional legacy," he stated, "I am excited to lead GBM in driving innovation and contributing to Qatar’s vision. I believe cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Computing, Cloud, and Sustainable technologies are key to revolutionizing industries. GBM Qatar is committed to driving innovation in this space, exploring and implementing advanced solutions that will contribute to propelling Qatar toward a bright digital future. Together, we will continue to forge strategic synergies and deliver the innovative solutions our clients demand.”

About GBM Qatar:

GBM Qatar is a leading digital transformation provider, empowering businesses across Qatar with cutting-edge technology and expertise. With over three decades of experience, we’ve partnered with 150+ organizations, delivering tailored, mission-critical IT solutions in sectors such as government, banking, healthcare, and more. As a trusted partner to global tech leaders like IBM, Cisco, and Microsoft, we offer a comprehensive portfolio, including Cloud, AI, Cybersecurity, Digital Business Solutions, Managed Services, and more. We are committed to continuous improvement, providing 24x7x365 support and building lasting, trusted relationships with our clients. Our diverse team, guided by strong values and ethics, drives innovation, reliability, and customer success. As a Qatari company adhering to international standards, GBM Qatar leads the future of technology in Qatar.For more information, please visit https://gbmqatar.com/

