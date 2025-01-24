DUBAI, UAE– Global security manufacturer, Gallagher Security is proud to announce the appointment of Nemer Mdradas as Regional Director - Middle East and North Africa.

Based in the company’s Dubai office, Nemer brings more than 15 years' experience in leadership, business development, smart cities, IoT solutions, and physical security systems.

Gallagher Security CEO - Middle East, Bilal Chehime says, “Nemer brings a wealth of expertise to the team. His deep understanding of the region, coupled with his expertise and proven track record in developing strategic partnerships and managing complex initiatives will be instrumental as he leads Gallagher’s continued success and expansion in this dynamic market.”

Of his appointment, Nemer says, “I am honored to be joining the Gallagher Security team. Gallagher’s cutting-edge security technology and unwavering commitment to innovation set it apart as a leader in the global market. I am excited to leverage this advanced technology to drive growth, expand our market share, and deliver unparalleled security solutions tailored to the evolving needs of our customers across the Middle East and North Africa.”

Gallagher Security has built a strong presence in the Middle East over the past 18 years, securing more than 31,000 doors and protecting over 200km of perimeter for over 750 customers across 14 different countries.

The company currently has offices in Dubai and Lebanon and is expanding its footprint further, with the opening of a third office in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia later this year.