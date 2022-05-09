DUBAI, UAE – Galaxkey, a leading provider one of the most holistic data security solutions worldwide, has today announced the appointment of Sanjat Kabi as its new technical manager to support channel partners and customers in designing and implementing solutions across the Middle East region.

Kabi has more than 18 years of industry experience, and over the years he held accomplished roles across technical support, and training. Before joining Galaxkey, Kabi was working with IBM in India for 13 years as the cloud delivery architect. During his tenure at IBM, Kabi was recognised for his efforts and also got inducted in IBM’s Hall of Fame. Prior to IBM, Kabi spend couple of years with HP India as the technical consultant.

Commenting on the new appointment, Galaxkey’s Managing Director for Middle East, Africa and India, Yashaan Cooper, said “With his educational background and work experience, Kabi suits the role perfectly. We welcome him onboard and we are confident that in no time, he will become an integral part of the team and lead the company’s security infrastructure and customer management to the next level.”

Besides handling end to end technical aspects of the product and pre-sales, Kabi will also be conducting regular training workshops for both channel partners and customers.

“I am delighted to join Galaxkey in this exciting role and I am looking forward to working with the partners and customers to enhance their cyber resilience. I am sure with my knowledge and industry experience I will be able to help the company navigate today’s challenging commercial environment and grow the business in the Middle East,” says Kabi.

