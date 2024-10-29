Dubai, UAE: Fugro’s Board of Management has appointed Annabelle Vos as Group Director for the Middle East & India. Annabelle will take over responsibility for the region as from 1 January 2025.

Annabelle has been part of the Fugro family since 2016, when she joined as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer. Prior to joining Fugro, Annabelle worked in private practice for 11 years at De Brauw Blackstone Westbroek, a tier-one law firm in the Netherlands, in their M&A and corporate litigation practice groups. Annabelle holds a Master of Law degree from Leiden University and a Master of Arts degree in International Relations and International Economics from Johns Hopkins University SAIS. She is a member of the Supervisory Board of SIF Group N.V.

Mark Heine, CEO of Fugro: “Annabelle has been instrumental in driving Fugro’s growth and success, all while being a strong promoter of company values and showcasing great personal leadership. Her extensive international background and keen eye for business success and excellence make her the ideal leader to grow our Middle East & India operations.”

Annabelle Vos: “I am very much looking forward to taking on the responsibility for the Middle East & India region for Fugro and to contributing to Fugro’s further growth. The region holds great promise and I’m excited to work together with the team to expand our business in the Middle East and India.”

Annabelle Vos succeeds Tim Lyle, who has decided to leave Fugro for personal reasons. The process for hiring a new General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer has been initiated.

For more information

Serge van de Ven

s.vandeven@fugro.com

About Fugro

Fugro is the world’s leading Geo-data specialist. With our unique map, model and monitor solutions, we provide project critical insights into the built and natural environment. Fugro supports clients by delivering solutions in support of the energy transition, large-scale infrastructure development and climate resilience. With expertise in site characterisation and asset integrity, clients are supported in the safe, sustainable and efficient design, construction and operation of their assets throughout the life cycle. In line with our purpose, we are extending our know-how and solutions to the understanding and preservation of ecosystems.



Employing close to 11,000 people in 55 countries, Fugro serves clients around the globe, mostly in the energy, infrastructure and water industries, both offshore and onshore. In 2023, revenue amounted to EUR 2.2 billion. Fugro is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Tel: +971 4 4562888

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com