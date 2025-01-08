AJMAN, UAE – The Free Zones Authority of Ajman (FZAA) has appointed Neha Thomas as its new Marketing Director, signaling a strategic move to accelerate growth and enhance its global presence. Ms Thomas brings a proven track record of success and a dynamic approach to marketing, spearheading strategies and initiatives that resulted in significantly expanding market reach and boosting client acquisition across diverse industries including Education, Luxury Hospitality, and Business Consulting.

The appointment marks an exciting new chapter for Free Zones Authority of Ajman. said His Excellency Ismail Al-Naqi, Director General of the Free Zones Authority of Ajman. “Her deep understanding of the UAE business landscape, coupled with her proven ability to drive growth through innovative marketing strategies, makes her the ideal leader to elevate our brand and attract further investment within Ajman. We are confident she will play a pivotal role in solidifying our position as a leading economic hub in the region.”

In her new role, Ms Thomas will oversee all marketing activities for the Free Zones Authority of Ajman, including Ajman Free Zone, Ajman Media City, and Al Zorah Free Zone. She will focus on developing and executing data-driven marketing strategies to attract new businesses and investors, enhancing FZAA's digital presence, and building strategic partnerships to expand market reach and create new business opportunities.

“I am thrilled to join the Free Zones Authority of Ajman and contribute to its continued success,” said Neha Thomas. “FZAA has a strong foundation, and an ambitious dream, and I am eager to use my experience to implement innovative marketing strategies that will empower existing partners and stakeholders to thrive. I am confident that together, we can achieve significant growth and drive Ajman's reputation as a premier destination for business.”

Ms Thomas’ appointment is part of FZAA’s broader strategy to attract investment and foster business development within the zone, ensuring its position as a leading economic hub across the MENA region.

For further information, please contact the FZAA media office at +971 6701 1555 or send them an email at marketing@fza.ae