Dubai, UAE: Franklin Templeton1 is pleased to announce the appointment of Hardeep Dogra as Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst on its Global Sukuk & MENA Fixed Income team. Based in Dubai, Dogra will report to Mohieddine (Dino) Kronfol, CIO, Global Sukuk & MENA Fixed Income, Franklin Templeton Fixed Income (FTFI).

Kronfol said: “I am delighted that Hardeep Dogra has joined the Franklin Templeton Fixed Income group‘s Global Sukuk and MENA Fixed Income team. We are experiencing growing demand for our Global Sukuk and MENA Fixed Income strategies and this is an exciting time to have him on board. With a proven track record in global, multi-sector emerging market fixed income investing, Hardeep brings valuable experience to the team and strengthens our portfolio management capabilities.”

Dogra has 20 years of investment experience working for some of the largest global asset managers and investment banks. He was most recently at Alliance Bernstein’s London office where he was Portfolio Manager for its Global Emerging Market Debt strategies, co-managing approximately $25 billion of AUM. Prior to that, Dogra was a portfolio manager at BNP Paribas Asset Management and Schroder Investment Management in London.

Dogra commented: “I am thrilled to join such a dynamic and experienced team. Franklin Templeton is one of the world’s largest asset managers with more than 75 years of investment experience. In my new role as a member of one of the largest Global Sukuk teams in the industry, I look forward to contributing to the team’s ongoing success and capturing exciting opportunities across MENA and global emerging markets.”

With approximately $3.8 billion2 in assets under management, the FTFI Global Sukuk and MENA Fixed Income team is located in Dubai, Riyadh, Kuala Lumpur, and Hyderabad, in close proximity to the majority of sukuk and regional issuers. Franklin Templeton is the only global asset manager with Islamic investment specialists based in major sukuk issuing markets and with a dedicated trading desk in its Dubai office. Senior members of the team have been working together for more than a decade, a level of longevity and stability that is a rarity in the industry.

The team is part of the FTFI group, providing access to a well-established global network of 200+ investment professionals. Clients benefit from an investment process that combines local knowledge and bottom-up insights with the broader macroeconomic analysis, multiple perspectives and scale of a global asset manager. With more than 53 years of fixed income investment experience, FTFI had more than $200 billion in assets under management as of May 31, 2024.

