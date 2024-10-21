Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – FP7McCann KSA is proud to announce the appointment of Nourhan Moaaz as Creative Director for FP7McCann in Saudi Arabia. This strategic move aims to bolster MCN's leadership team in a key market, strengthening the company's commitment to enhancing its creative capabilities in the region.

With over 14 years of experience within the FP7McCann network, Nourhan began her career in Cairo and has risen through the ranks to emerge as a leading female creative figure in the industry. She brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success, marked by numerous creative awards including the Effies and Lynx. Her expertise extends beyond campaign execution; she has served as a jury member at The One Club for Creativity and as a guest speaker on several industry platforms.

Throughout her career, Nourhan has led pioneering campaigns for major brands including PepsiCo, Etisalat, Nestlé, Egypt Tourism, and McDonald’s. Her innovative approach and strategic thinking have significantly contributed to the success of these brands and the growth of the agency.

In her new role, Nourhan will oversee creative projects across a diverse client portfolio, including both government and private sector accounts. Her leadership will further be fostering innovation and delivering market-relevant creative work in the dynamic market.

Amr El Kalaawy, Regional Managing Director, FP7McCann, KSA says: “I have witnessed Nourhan's career take off in Egypt, where she led creative impactful campaigns for major brands like PepsiCo, Etisalat, Nestlé, Egypt Tourism, and McDonald's, to name a few. Under the creative leadership of Bahmishan – CEO / Chief Creative Officer, I’m confident that Nourhan will be a great addition to our FP7McCann KSA team. She will play a key role in growing and working hand in hand with our Saudi creative talents and delivering impactful, market-relevant creative work to our clients.”

Nourhan Moaaz, Creative Director, FP7McCann, KSA says: “Stepping into the role of Creative Director at FP7McCann KSA fills me with immense pride and excitement. This new role marks a significant step in my journey within the creative industry. It is both an honor and an exciting challenge to lead our creative team in Saudi Arabia. I am excited to collaborate with the talented professionals in KSA and look forward to pushing the boundaries of creativity in one of the most dynamic markets in the region.”

About FP7McCann

Established in Beirut in 1968, FP7McCann is a full-service creative agency, with connected marketing solutions across advertising, digital, social and production. As one of the largest regional networks, FP7McCann has 14 offices across 14 countries. The agency network has been consistently recognized for its standout creativity, effectiveness, and culture; recent highlights include being the no. 1 most awarded agency in MENAT at Cannes Lions 2023, no. 1 MENAT agency at NY Festivals and the Webby Awards 2023, Agency of the Year at the MENA Effie Awards for eight consecutive years and receiving the prestigious Great Place To Work accolade in 2023.

FP7McCann is part of McCann Worldgroup, one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies of 2023. FP7McCann is also a flagship agency of the MCN (Middle East Communications Network) group.

For more information, visit: www.fp7mccann.com

