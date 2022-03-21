DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- Leading ESG technology provider Emex has appointed Ateed Hijazi as its account executive across the MENA region. Hijazi will take the lead on client relations in the Middle East and North Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Reporting to Sarah Saha, Emex’s MENA and APAC CEO, Hijazi will be responsible for managing Emex’s current and prospective customers in the region – to help maximise business performance and demonstrate how data can be used to mitigate compliance risks.

After pinpointing a lack of awareness among MENA businesses surrounding ESG practices, Emex aims to inform businesses about the importance of collecting data surrounding their sustainability initiatives. This will help build trust and enhance engagement with investors and other key stakeholders.

Based in Dubai, Hijazi previously worked at EY as a senior consultant with a focus on compliance and governance, and then to Deloitte where he focused on strategy (including EHS) and business operations.

Hijazi said: “The Gulf Cooperation Council is a hub of innovation and technology, and full of opportunity. Yet businesses’ understanding of ESG practices and sustainability is currently low. This is especially true when considering the social – S– aspects of ESG.

“Emex offers an innovative approach for ESG, EHS, and sustainability measurement. It’s exciting to be a part of this journey as we look to expand in the MENA and APAC regions.”

MENA and APAC CEO of Emex, Sarah Saha, said: “There are lots of companies talking about sustainability, but what matters is action.

“It’s our goal to show businesses here the positive impacts of ESG and sustainability reporting across departments and even on the bottom line.

“We want to change the way companies across MENA and APAC take sustainability into account. Emex can give these businesses the tools and knowledge to do so.”

Emex’s VP Sustainability and ESG, Daniel Gribbin, spoke at the Gulf Supply Chain Sustainability Leadership Townhall in Dubai on 16th March 2022.

