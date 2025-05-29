Strategic leadership and operational collaboration underscore Claritev’s commitment to growth in the Middle East and international business development outside the US

MCLEAN, Va. & ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates -- (BUSINESS WIRE) -- Claritev Corporation (“Claritev”) (NYSE: CTEV), a technology, data and insights company focused on making healthcare more affordable, transparent and fair for all, today announced it is deepening its investment in the Middle East North Africa (“MENA”) region and the market outside the United States with the appointment of new regional leadership and a strategic operational collaboration. These moves reflect Claritev’s continued focus on expanding its footprint and delivering localized, high-impact healthcare technology solutions in MENA following the previously announced strategic collaboration with Burjeel Holdings and Claims Care Revenue Cycle Management.

Mohamed Ramzy has been appointed Senior Vice President and General Manager, International, reporting directly to Chairman, CEO and President, Travis Dalton. Ramzy will sit on the Executive Leadership Team and oversee strategy, operations and business development across MENA. He brings nearly two decades of healthcare technology experience, most recently as Country General Manager at Oracle Health, where he led operations across the Arabian Gulf and Africa. His earlier roles at Oracle Health (formerly Cerner) included launching regional branches and forging strategic partnerships. Ramzy also held leadership positions at IMS Health, IQVIA, Microsoft-Cisco JV, Roper Technologies and CBORD.

Claritev has also entered into a strategic relationship with Halian, a global provider of workforce and technology solutions. Halian will manage Claritev’s payroll, recruitment, visa processing and human capital administration in the UAE, enabling the company to scale efficiently and maintain operational excellence and compliance. With over 25 years of experience delivering digital expertise across Europe and the Middle East, Halian and its expert staffing solutions will help identify professionals who will power innovation and accelerate Claritev’s digital transformation goals internationally while enabling The Turn for Claritev in its continuing drive to deliver its Vision 2030 goals.

“This is a pivotal moment for Claritev as we deepen our investment in the MENA region,” said Travis Dalton, Chairman, CEO and President of Claritev. “Ramzy’s proven leadership and deep understanding of the regional healthcare landscape will be instrumental in driving our strategy forward. With Halian as our operational partner, we’re well-positioned to scale efficiently and deliver meaningful impact to healthcare systems across the region.”

Claritev’s growing presence in the UAE underscores its mission to improve healthcare affordability, transparency and outcomes through technology-driven solutions and strategic collaborations.

About Claritev

Claritev, formerly known as MultiPlan, is a healthcare technology, data and insights company focused on delivering affordability, transparency and quality to the U.S. healthcare system. Led by a team of deeply experienced associates, data scientists, and innovators, Claritev provides cutting-edge solutions and services fueled by over 40 years of claims processing data. Claritev leverages world-class technology and AI to power a robust enterprise platform that delivers meaningful insights to drive affordability and price transparency and optimizes networks and benefits design in healthcare. By developing purpose-build solutions that support all key stakeholders – including payors, employers, patients, providers, and third parties – Claritev is dedicated to making healthcare more accessible and affordable for all. Claritev serves more than 700 healthcare payors, over 100,000 employers, 60 million consumers, and 1.4 million contracted providers. For more information, visit claritev.com.

About Halian

Halian has over 25 years of experience transforming IT and technology-driven businesses by connecting them with world-class talent. With a global reach and a personalized approach, Halian specializes in sourcing and placing top professionals across Cyber Security, Infrastructure, Software Engineering, Next-Gen, and Digital domains.

By bridging the gap between skilled candidates and the companies that need them, Halian enables clients to unlock their full potential faster and more efficiently. Its experienced consultants work closely with organizations to deliver tailored recruitment solutions that accelerate growth and innovation.

For more information, visit www.halian.com.

