Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: King’s College Riyadh is delighted to announce the appointment of Mrs Jacqueline Doran-McGuinness as its new Principal, effective August 2025. Her appointment follows a meticulous international recruitment process led by the King’s College Board, Interim Headmaster Mr Martin Clark, and the leadership team at King’s College UK.

With over twenty years of teaching experience and seventeen years in senior leadership roles across the UK and the Middle East, Mrs Doran-McGuinness brings a wealth of expertise to the role. A University of Glasgow graduate in Biosciences, she began her career in England before moving into leadership positions at premium British curriculum schools in the UAE, including a recent seven-year tenure with a leading education group.

Her appointment marks a significant milestone in the continued growth of King’s College Riyadh, the first British independent school to open in the Kingdom through a direct partnership with a UK institution. The school blends over 145 years of academic excellence and heritage from King’s College UK with a dynamic, forward-looking vision at the heart of Diriyah.

Commenting on her new role, Mrs Doran-McGuinness said: "It’s a real privilege to be stepping into the role of Principal at King’s College Riyadh. I’m honoured to be part of such a vibrant community and am committed to working closely with pupils, families and staff to ensure every child benefits from an exceptional education grounded in the values and vision of King’s College.”

Mr Martin Clark, who has served as Interim Headmaster for the 2024–25 academic year, will remain in post until the end of the academic year. His close collaboration with incoming Mrs Doran-McGuinness throughout the year, including her recent campus visit, has ensured a structured and seamless leadership transition.

The school’s ethos is anchored in six core values, the ‘golden thread’ that binds together all pupils who walk through the gates of a King’s College school: Academic Focus, Curiosity, Care for Others, Respect and Tolerance, Endeavour, and Leadership and Enterprise. These values are woven into all aspects of school life, from a thriving co-curricular programme with over 110 clubs, to innovative initiatives such as the Drone and Architecture Clubs, the Junior Dukes Award, and global learning experiences through international trips.

As part of its continued growth, the school will open its senior phase with the addition of Year 7 in the 2025/26 academic year, alongside the extension of specialist teaching from Year 5, enhanced Arabic and Islamic Studies and an expanded programme of residential trips and competitive sport. These developments are complemented by ongoing campus enhancements to the school’s art and science labs, sports facilities, and recreational areas.

The appointment of Mrs Doran-McGuinness represents a continued commitment to academic excellence, character development, and cultural awareness, ensuring that every pupil is equipped with the confidence, curiosity, and compassion to succeed.

About King’s College Riyadh

King’s College Riyadh is a premium British international school for boys and girls aged 3 to 11, offering a world-class education in the heart of Diriyah. Opened in August 2021 as part of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City’s International Schools Attraction Programme, it is the first British private school to establish a presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in partnership with a prestigious UK school. Affiliated with King’s College UK, the school draws on over 145 years of academic excellence and tradition, delivering a British curriculum enriched with Arabic language, Islamic Studies, and Saudi Social Studies. King’s College Riyadh prepares pupils to achieve their full potential while maintaining a strong connection to their cultural heritage.