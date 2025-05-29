Muscat – A national strategy was launched on Wednesday to ensure safe and integrated management of hazardous chemicals, marking a significant step towards achieving sustainable development goals under Oman Vision 2040.

The strategy was unveiled at an international workshop – Safe Management of Hazardous Chemicals – held in Muscat organised by Environment Authority (EA) in cooperation with the United Nations Environment Programme and Global Environment Facility. The two-day event was inaugurated by Sayyid Saud bin Hilal al Busaidi, Governor of Muscat.

“The national strategy aims to promote the sound management of chemicals at all stages by effectively utilising global practices, the results of studies and research, and supporting the efforts of the international community to control the circulation of chemicals,” said Mohammed bin Majid al Kasbi, Director of Chemicals and Waste Management Department at EA.

He said the strategy is designed to balance economic growth, social welfare and environmental protection – the three pillars of sustainable development.

The strategy outlines a framework for managing chemicals throughout their lifecycle, from production and handling to transport, storage, processing and disposal. It also addresses environmental and health risks associated with pollution and emissions to protect both people and ecosystems.

Beyond regulation, the strategy focuses on building national capacity, enhancing emergency preparedness and strengthening international cooperation. It calls for a unified chemical management system backed by clear policies, legal instruments and enforcement mechanisms.

The workshop has brought together experts from various sectors to explore chemical safety as a core component of environmental sustainability. A total of 18 working papers will be presented, covering areas such as mercury management, hazardous waste treatment technologies, the link between plastics and persistent organic pollutants, and the role of customs in monitoring chemical imports.

Participants will also review emergency response protocols and the environmental impact of mercury use in agriculture.

Dr Mohammed bin Saif al Kalbani, Director General of Environmental Affairs at EA, said the event aligns with ongoing efforts to foster collaboration among public and private sectors and international partners.

“This workshop complements the efforts of the authority in promoting and developing the sound management of hazardous chemicals through the exchange of expertise between relevant entities in the public and private sectors, as well as the international community, to preserve human health and the environment,” Kalbani said.

He added that the sultanate has launched the Comprehensive Initial Assessment Report on Mercury and its Compounds in Oman after joining the Minamata Convention, a global agreement to reduce mercury pollution. The report tracks mercury across its lifecycle and helps the country meet international obligations.

