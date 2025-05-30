Sharjah, UAE – The American University of Sharjah (AUS) Board of Trustees, chaired by Her Excellency Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of AUS, met to review and approve a set of strategic actions focused on leadership development, academic excellence and financial sustainability.

After the meeting, Sheikha Bodour said: “Excellence in education is achieved through conscious investment in people, planning, and principled governance. The Board’s decisions reflect a commitment to building an institution that is academically distinguished yet operationally resilient. We are strengthening our leadership, supporting faculty development, and refining our governance frameworks to ensure AUS remains responsive to today’s demands as a leading force in shaping higher education in our region and beyond.”

“The decisions taken during this board meeting reflect the strength of our vision and the clarity with which AUS is charting its path forward,” said Dr. Tod A. Laursen, Chancellor of AUS. “With strengthened leadership, defined academic priorities and disciplined financial planning, we are positioning the university to lead with purpose in a rapidly evolving higher education landscape.”

Among the key outcomes, the board approved the appointment of Dr. Matthias Ruth as Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Provost. Dr. Ruth is an academic leader with a distinguished track record in interdisciplinary research and institutional strategy, having held senior roles at the University of York, the University of Alberta and Northeastern University.

The board also advanced several initiatives to support faculty excellence, including the approval of a new round of rolling contracts and a new round of academic promotions. These measures reflect AUS’ continued focus on attracting and retaining outstanding faculty while fostering a culture of academic distinction. An updated Human Resources Policy Manual was also adopted to align institutional practices with international standards in higher education administration.

In the area of financial governance, the board approved the university’s fiscal year 2025–2026 general operating budget, along with dedicated budgets for research, graduate studies and capital projects. It also endorsed the standalone financial statements of AUS Enterprises—a holding company established to support the university’s financial sustainability—for the 15-month period ending August 31, 2024.

To further strengthen its governance structure, the board welcomed three new members: Dr. Ebtesam Almazrouei, Dr. Tony F. Chan and Mohamed Khadiri. Dr. Almazrouei serves as Executive Director and Acting Chief AI Researcher at the Technology Innovation Institute in Abu Dhabi and chairs the United Nations’ AI for Good Impact Initiative. Dr. Chan recently concluded his presidency at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology in Saudi Arabia and previously served as President of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. Khadiri is the Chief Executive Officer of Bank of Sharjah, with deep expertise in global corporate and investment banking.

With these decisions, AUS reaffirms its position as a regional and global leader in higher education—committed to academic distinction, community impact and preparing graduates to shape the future.