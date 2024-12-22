Cairo: Forbes Middle East Women’s Summit, held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, honored Dalia Khorshid, Group CEO of Beltone Holding, for her exceptional contributions to the investment sector and her leadership in driving remarkable growth and success at Beltone Holding. This recognition was part of a celebration of visionary female leaders who participated in the summit.

The second edition of Forbes Middle East Women’s Summit 2024 took place from December 18 to 19, bringing together an esteemed lineup of attendees, including H.H. Princess Doaa bint Mohammed, Dr. Aseel Al Ammar, Director of the Sara Al-Sudairy Center for Women’s Studies, and Khuloud Al Omian, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Middle East. The summit also welcomed a diverse gathering of entrepreneurs, thought leaders, and influencers from around the globe.

In recognition of her remarkable career journey, Dalia Khorshid was invited to participate in the summit’s opening panel discussion titled “Decoding the Investor Mindset.” The session brought together a distinguished group of influential female leaders and addressed critical topics, including securing funding and building effective investor relationships amidst the Gulf region’s rapid transformations. Panel participants included Amal Dokhan, Managing Partner at Global 500, and Huda Al Lawati, Founder and CEO of Aliph Capital, with the discussion moderated by Sally Mousa, Senior Presenter at Forbes Middle East.

In 2024, Dalia Khorshid was recognized in Forbes Middle East's "Top 100 CEOs," standing out as the sole female Egyptian leader on the list. Furthermore, Forbes Middle East honored her by including her in the prestigious "2024 Sustainability Middle East" list under the Green Finance category, acknowledging her leadership in reducing carbon emissions and advancing sustainability-driven partnerships.

As one of the region’s most prominent events, Forbes Middle East Women’s Summit celebrates the role of women across various sectors. It reflects the ongoing commitment of female leaders to spearhead innovation and create a positive societal impact.

The summit featured the participation of H.H. Princess Dr. Mashail bint Mohammed bin Saud Al Saud, Chairwoman of the Celiac Association; Mr. Rashad Embaby, General Manager of Porsche Saudi Arabia; and Qusai Alkhateeb, Chairman of UTURN Webedia Group. The event also welcomed prominent figures from the worlds of art and sports, including actress Sasha Dahdouh, actress Noor Al Sheikh, athlete Yara Al Hogbani, and entrepreneur Razan Al Ajmi, Saudi Arabia’s first female skydiver and owner of Saudi Skydive Agency, who delivered an inspiring presence at the summit.

About Beltone Holding:

Beltone Holding (Egyptian Stock Exchange Code: BTFH.CA) is a leading provider of financial services with a distinguished track record spanning decades in the Middle East and North Africa. The Company offers a comprehensive and expanding range of financial solutions and services, including securities brokerage, underwriting and advisory services, asset management, research, and direct investment, as well as non-banking financial services such as leasing, factoring, consumer finance, venture capital, microfinance, real estate finance, and small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) financing. The company has an ambitious vision to revolutionize the financial sector in the region, leveraging the global expertise and knowledge of its team to provide innovative, value-added solutions, create additional opportunities for its clients, enhance market value, and achieve impactful results.

