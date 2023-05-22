DUBAI:– Squire Patton Boggs is pleased to announce that Nima Fath has joined as a partner in the firm’s Financial Services Practice Group, based in its Dubai office. Mr. Fath was previously at Jones Day leading its Financial Markets practice for the Middle East.

“I am very pleased to welcome Nima to the firm,” said Dubai managing partner Tom Wilson. “Nima is an experienced and well-connected finance lawyer whose skill-set and knowledge of the market will add considerably to our client offering.”

James J. Barresi, head of the global Financial Services Practice Group, commented: “Nima’s extensive experience in both conventional and Shari’ah compliant finance structures will strengthen our offering in the region as foreign investment and economic strategies across the GCC continue to accelerate.”

Mr. Fath has over 13 years’ experience acting for both lenders and borrowers on a range of complex cross-border banking transactions. He advises on conventional, Islamic and multi-sourced financings, across a range of loan products including project finance, syndicated loans, acquisition finance, real estate finance and marine and other asset financings, as well as debt restructurings and special situations. In addition to his core finance transactional expertise, Mr. Fath advises financial institutions, issuers, digital asset and other businesses on the regulatory and licensing landscape of the UAE, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

Mr. Fath holds a law degree from the London School of Economics and was admitted as a Solicitor in England and Wales in 2009. He trained and worked in London with international firms specializing in cross-border finance and relocated to the UAE in 2013.

Commenting on his move to the firm, Mr. Fath said, “I am thrilled to be joining the outstanding team at Squire Patton Boggs to work alongside my talented new colleagues in the UAE and beyond. This is an exciting opportunity to be part of a firm with leading cross-border transactional expertise, a dynamic international platform and a strong, committed and growing presence in the Middle East.”

