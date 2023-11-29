Dubai: Carat, a dentsu company, today announced the appointment of Fiona Black as Integrated Client Growth Lead. In this newly created role, Fiona will architect progressive solutions and delivery excellence to enable growth for clients. Fiona brings with her a wealth of experience and a strong track record of delivering large-scale media transformation projects. At Carat, she will play a pivotal role in delivering value and driving profitable business growth for clients, while ensuring seamless collaboration across the dentsu network of agencies.

Working closely with client partners to drive effective strategic partnerships Fiona will work towards delivering long term brand building. By leveraging the full service offering across dentsu, Fiona will unlock new opportunities with integrated business plans designed to deliver commercially, creatively and culturally for some of the agency’s most complex and multidisciplinary clients.

Commenting on her appointment, Ramzy Abouchacra, CEO, Carat MENA, said: “Fiona’s fresh thinking, determination and spirit is exactly what is needed to deliver meaningful progress and growth for our clients and our business. She is an energetic, transformative leader who brings strong expertise and a deep passion for innovation. I look forward to working with Fiona as we support our clients in their transformation journeys and develop Carat’s proposition ready for the next phase of our own regional growth plans.”

With over two decades of experience working in the industry, Black’s previous experience includes key leadership positions across holding group agencies both in the UAE and the United Kingdom, leading teams across multiple markets. In these roles, she demonstrated her strategic leadership on significant domestic and international clients such as Visa, Mars, Mondelez, OSN, Activision Blizzard, Disney and PUIG.

"The whole media industry is at a turning point as brands reevaluate their agency experience and expectations - I am really excited to take on this position at as it represents an incredible opportunity to drive innovation and create seamless, integrated solutions that will truly benefit our clients. I look forward to working with the talented teams at Carat and across Dentsu in fostering strong, sustainable partnerships that deliver exceptional results for our clients," commented Fiona.

