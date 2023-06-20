Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Leading UAE-based smart and green facilities management (FM) company Farnek has appointed Muna AlNahdi as its new Head of Consultancy & Sustainability, to direct Farnek’s green strategy and net zero plans.

With over 14 years’ experience in the UAE, AlNahdi will lead a multi award-winning team of energy efficiency engineers, auditors and sustainability consultants, who currently work across a number of industry sectors in the UAE including hotels and hospitality, retail, commercial offices and residential properties.

Markus Oberlin, CEO, Farnek, said: “Muna has a strong technical background and has successfully delivered a variety of sustainability solutions, particularly energy-efficient retrofit projects.

“Her commercial experience will be invaluable as well. An integral part of her responsibilities will be to present the benefits of our innovative technology solutions which support building managers and owners, to become more operationally and cost efficient, thereby reducing carbon emissions.

“Muna will also direct our own net zero programme. We have already identified the scope and boundaries, to accurately measure our carbon footprint and set emission targets. By 2026 we aim to reduce our electricity, water, refrigerants and fuel consumption by 30% and reduce our emissions in these categories by 50% in 2031.”

Prior to her appointment, AlNahdi held technical positions at the Dubai Carbon Centre of Excellence, Al Futtaim Technologies and Quantum Eurostar. Most recently she was heading the energy management department at South Energy, an organisation which was set up to act as a key driver for sustainable development, with the main mission of providing a full spectrum of energy-related services to Dubai South and its customers.

During her tenure, AlNahdi managed to achieve a 25% reduction in energy savings by retrofitting buildings, streetlighting and district cooling plants, over a three-year period. She also generated AED 25 million in project fees.

Commenting on her appointment, AlNahdi said: “Farnek has an unrivalled reputation in the FM market when it comes to sustainability, one of reasons I was so keen to join their consultancy team.

“I was very impressed with the wide range of innovative digital solutions that they have developed in-house, through sister company HITEK, which can measure, monitor, record and benchmark a building’s energy performance, as well as calculating carbon emissions, which is crucial to mitigate climate warming.”

“What also impressed me was Farnek’s own plans to achieve net zero, an organisation leading by example and one I am now proud to be associated with,” she added.

AlNahdi holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering and a Master of Mechanical Engineering, Renewable Energy & Sustainability. She is a Certified Energy Manager (CEM), a Certified Measurement & Verification Professional (CMVP) and a LEED Green Associate. As a student in 2015, AlNahdi was the recipient of the prestigious Dr. Sadek Owainati Special Student Award, from the UAE’s Rochester Institute of Technology.

