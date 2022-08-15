With a view to expanding its talent pool and establishing itself as a leading online hospitality & travel technology marketplace in the region, ExploreTECH has appointed Obada Jandali as its Chief Marketing Officer.

In this capacity, Obada will oversee the planning, development, and execution of all ExploreTECH marketing and advertising initiatives and will also play a crucial role in the company's overall growth and visibility through creative influence and business strategy.

ExploreTECH co-founder Ralph Melis said, "we are confident that Obada’s extensive experience in marketing & communications will be an asset in achieving the right reach and exposure required to help ExploreTECH achieve the milestones planned in the start-up’s next stage of growth”

Obada brings more than 16 years of experience working with multimillion-dollar brands in hospitality, luxury hotels, fine dining, tourism, entertainment events, and exhibitions in the GCC region on both agency and client sides.

An experienced communications leader, Jandali is fluent in English and Arabic and works at the nexus of digital marketing, PR, and communications with a proven track record of exceeding expectations and marketing targets.

Over the years, Jandali has worked side-by-side with CEOs, CCOs, and regional corporate offices. As a tech-savvy director, his focus on digital marketing and transformation over the last 12 years led to the development and execution of many successful marketing strategies, achieving high ROI through integrated communications, refined targeting, and brand positioning.

"So far, my experience with ExploreTECH has been very rewarding, and I look forward to continuing the journey alongside the outstanding team of founders and executives," says Jandali. "The company has a huge potential for growth, and it gives me great pleasure to be a permanent part of the team tasked with making that happen.

He continues, "ExploreTECH taps into a major gap in a sector which is increasingly dependent on effective digital strategies, and I believe it will become one of the market leaders in the time to come."

About ExploreTech

ExploreTECH is a technology marketplace for the MEA's hospitality and travel industry. A platform that provides a channel for hospitality and travel technology suppliers to gain new audience engagement and generate leads. For hospitality and travel industry professionals, ExploreTECH serves as a central resource for information on technology solutions and consulting services delivered by subject matter experts on advancing and growing their businesses. ExploreTECH is also the only one of its kind that uses both English and Arabic, founded by Antoine Medawar, Mona Faraj, and Ralph Melis.

ExploreTECH is committed to driving the digital transformation of the entire MEA hospitality and travel industry with a user-friendly platform that allows users and service providers to work together to develop digital strategies, positioning the platform as the leading Blue Ocean marketplace of the future.