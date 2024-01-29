DUBAI – Squire Patton Boggs continues the expansion of its International Dispute Resolution (IDR) Practice with the appointment of Bryan Dayton, who joins the firm in Dubai as of counsel.

Mr. Dayton has 19 years of experience in international arbitration and litigation, with a career that includes roles at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, Shearman & Sterling, and Obeid & Partners.

Mr. Dayton has represented clients in international commercial arbitrations and investor-state arbitrations under major arbitral institutions. He has substantial experience in the Middle East, advising on some of the most complex construction and commercial disputes in the region and globally, as well as acting for clients from a wide range of industries including chemicals, power plants, steel, oil and gas, and agriculture.

Prior to moving from the US to Dubai nearly 10 years ago, in addition to his arbitration cases, Mr. Dayton also represented clients before US courts and administrative agencies, including the US Supreme Court, making him one of the few disputes practitioners in the Middle East that has real-world experience with the US legal system.

Thomas Wilson, UAE managing partner and head of the firm’s construction and arbitration practices in the Middle East, said: “Bryan is an experienced lawyer of renown, with capabilities and a track record that will add greater strength to our team and prove to be a real asset to our clients.”

“The expansion of our Middle East team is of strategic importance both to the firm as a whole and to our practice,” said Stephen Anway, IDR global co-leader. “Bryan is an excellent addition to our market-leading team and we are delighted to welcome him to the firm.”

Mr. Dayton added: “I am excited to be part of such a talented and energetic team and to be part of the firm’s continued growth in such a dynamic market.”

Mr. Dayton holds a B.A. in economics and political science (2000) from the University of Chicago and a J.D. from the University of Chicago Law School (2004).

Mr. Dayton is one of a number of hires the firm has made in Dubai in recent months, following the recent addition of Corporate and M&A partner Omar Momany and Financial Services partner Nima Fath. At the end of last year, Squire Patton Boggs obtained its law license in Saudi Arabia and opened an office in Beirut.

Squire Patton Boggs is recognized as a GAR 30 firm in Global Arbitration Review’s prestigious annual ranking of the top 30 international arbitration practices in the world.

Squire Patton Boggs was identified as a firm that has “brought in the big wins” in international arbitration.