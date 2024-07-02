Becomes member of Ericsson's Executive Team, reporting to the CEO

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) today announces the appointment of Patrick Johansson as its new Head of Market Area Middle East & Africa (MMEA) and Senior Vice President. Mr. Johansson who is currently Head of Business Control & Operations at Ericsson’s Business Area Cloud Software & Services, will replace Fadi Pharaon whose decision to leave Ericsson was announced in May 2024. Mr. Johansson will take up his new position on August 1, 2024, and be based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Patrick Johansson’s background spans across multiple Business Areas and Market Areas having lived in Sweden, Korea, India, Austria, China and Vietnam since joining Ericsson in 1997. His previous work experience includes roles as Global Head of Sales & Commercial Management for Business Area Networks, Head of Customer Unit Korea as well as several executive Finance and Business roles.

Börje Ekholm, President and CEO of Ericsson, says: “Patrick has extensive understanding of our technology and business strategy which are two crucial and contributing factors to continue securing our leading industry position. I’m very pleased that he has accepted this role and look forward to having him on the Executive Team.”

Patrick Johansson, comments: “I am honored and thrilled to be offered this opportunity. Ericsson is at the epicenter of the latest technology trends where networks are the foundation when businesses and societies digitalize. We are leading the industry by providing fully programmable, high-performance networks where capabilities can be exposed through network APIs. I am very much looking forward to meeting customers and partners and working with my colleagues within Market Area Middle East and Africa creating outstanding customer value.”

