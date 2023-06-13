Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Epicor, a global leader of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, has announced Vaibhav Vohra has been appointed Chief Product and Technology Officer. With this move, the Product Development and Product Management teams will be unified under Vohra’s leadership, further enabling Epicor to deliver customer-centric SaaS solutions and continued innovation through AI, automation, and design.

“In his time at Epicor as Chief Product Officer, Vaibhav has been instrumental in driving our product strategy and spearheading the Epicor vision for the connected Data Supply Chain,” said Epicor CEO Steve Murphy. “We are confident that with Vaibhav’s leadership, we will continue to deliver the innovations and intelligence our customers across the Make, Move, and Sell industries require to compete in today’s marketplace.”

This transition comes after a collaborative succession planning effort alongside Bill Wilson, who over the past year has served as Chief Technology Officer leading the Product Development organization, delivering best-in-class, industry-focused technologies for Epicor customers. Wilson will continue serving as a technical advisor for all products and overseeing key customer initiatives, including leading the Retail product teams.

“Through powerful technologies including cloud computing, business intelligence, and AI we’re empowering our customers’ workforces – from the top floor to the shop floor – to reimagine how workstreams and collaboration across the essential industries get done,” said Vohra. “I’m excited to continue working across our product organization to build the adaptive and agile cognitive ERP platform of the future, giving our customers an insight advantage to succeed.”

About Epicor

Epicor Software Corporation equips hard-working businesses with enterprise solutions that keep the world turning. For nearly 50 years, Epicor customers in the automotive, building supply, distribution, manufacturing, and retail industries have trusted Epicor to help them do business better. Innovative Epicor solution sets are carefully curated to fit customer needs and built to flexibly respond to their fast-changing reality. With deep industry knowledge and experience, Epicor accelerates its customers’ ambitions, whether to grow and transform, or simply become more productive and effective. Visit www.epicor.com for more information.