ENVI Lodges, the experiential outdoor hospitality brand and management company, has announced the appointment of two new directors to its leadership team, reinforcing the brand’s strategic growth and expansion across Tanzania, Zanzibar, Oman and Saudi Arabia between 2026 and 2027.

Joining as Director of Sales & Marketing – Africa, Lianne Kelly-Maartens brings in over 20 years of experience within the global luxury travel and hospitality industry in Africa. She has held senior commercial leadership roles at a number of renowned hospitality brands and properties, including Cape Grace – a Fairmont managed hotel, Matetsi Victoria Falls, Sun International, and most notably, We Are Africa, the premier luxury African travel trade show. Lianne has built a strong track record in driving revenue growth and positioning brands across key international markets, including Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, and North America.

In her new role, Lianne will lead ENVI Lodges’ sales and marketing strategy across Africa, leveraging her extensive market knowledge and industry network to elevate the brand’s global recognition, drive commercial performance, and support the brand’s ambitious expansion into new destinations.

Supporting this next phase of growth is Shanawaz Basheer who joins as the Director of Operations, a seasoned hotelier with more than 20 years of international experience in luxury hospitality, lodge operations, and pre-opening projects across Africa and Asia. Shanawaz has held senior operational and general management roles at distinguished safari lodges and hotels including AMAN, and most recently served as Chief Operating Officer of Wildplaces Africa – The Uganda Safari Company. He has built a strong track record in delivering operational excellence across remote, ecologically sensitive destinations across Ghana, India, Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda, while developing high-performing teams that deliver a balance of exceptional guest experiences and responsible tourism.

At ENVI Lodges, Shanawaz will oversee the brand’s operations across its growing portfolio, applying his expertise in luxury lodge management and passion for sustainable tourism to ensure every property delivers on the brand’s promise of immersive, responsible hospitality and giving back to local communities.

Commenting on the appointments, Noelle Homsy, Co-Founder of ENVI Lodges, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Lianne and Shanawaz to the ENVI Lodges team. They both bring an exceptional depth of experience and a genuine passion for responsible, nature-led hospitality that aligns perfectly with our vision. As we move into this exciting next chapter of growth, we are confident that their combined expertise will be a driving force in bringing the brand to new destinations and reaching a wider audience, while staying true to our commitment to creating meaningful, nature-immersed experiences.”

As ENVI Lodges expands its footprint across some of the world's most extraordinary natural landscapes, both appointments underscore the brand's commitment to building a team that reflects its values at every level.

For further information about ENVI Lodges, please visit: www.envilodges.com

About ENVI Lodges

ENVI Lodges is an experiential outdoor hospitality brand and management company, operating luxurious lodges that deliver exceptional hospitality. ENVI specialises in villas, safari tents and tented villas that are immersed in nature. The brand follows high standards of sustainability, with every lodge operated based on ENVI’s seven sustainability pillars, which include the mindful use of resources, support for local communities, and enhancement of biodiversity. ENVI believes the future of tourism relies on the creation of meaningful nature-centric experiences that contribute to the wellbeing of travellers, regenerate the environment, and create purpose-driven experiences that are transformational for its guests. With upcoming openings planned for 2026 across Zanzibar, Saudi Arabia and South Africa, ENVI continues to expand its footprint in extraordinary natural landscapes.