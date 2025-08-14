In his new role, Friswell will lead key business divisions, including Emrill Interiors and Heights, and oversee transport, accommodation, continuous improvement, business development and Emrill’s Centre of Excellence. He will focus on enhancing integration across departments to support the organisation’s strategic and operational objectives.

Since joining Emrill three years ago, Friswell has consistently demonstrated adaptability and a strong results-driven approach. In his previous role as associate director, he assumed additional responsibilities, contributing to operational growth and service delivery across the business.

Friswell brings a strong understanding of the operational landscape, having worked closely with both on-site teams and support services to ensure excellence in service delivery. His background in operations enables him to maintain close alignment with frontline teams while driving efficiencies, service quality and innovation across support functions.

Emrill’s CEO, Stuart Harrison, commented on the appointment: “Thomas has consistently gone above and beyond, taking on challenges with agility and always delivering results. His promotion reflects his significant contributions and the trust we place in his ability to further enhance Emrill’s operations. We are confident that under Thomas’ leadership, our support services will continue to evolve, enabling greater service excellence and operational alignment.”

Commenting on his new role, Friswell said: “I’m incredibly proud to be appointed support services director and to join Emrill’s executive leadership team. Emrill has created a culture where people are empowered to grow, and I’ve been fortunate to benefit from this environment of opportunity, guidance and development. I’m looking forward to driving continued improvement across the business and delivering solutions that support our operations and clients.”

Friswell aims to further integrate AI-powered tools and digital solutions to streamline business and operational processes, while continuing to support employee engagement and development through Emrill’s established programmes. He will also play a key role in expanding emerging business divisions, driving business development and supporting innovation-led service enhancements.

“Support services play a vital role in enabling success across all parts of the organisation,” added Friswell. “In this role, I look forward to working collaboratively across departments to strengthen our service delivery, elevate performance and contribute to Emrill’s continued growth.”

Friswell is a Fellow of the Chartered Management Institute (FCMI) and a Member of the Institute of Workplace and Facilities Management (MIWFM). He holds a Level 7 Diploma in Strategic Management and Leadership.

About Emrill

Emrill Services LLC is a multi-award-winning integrated facilities management provider in the UAE, providing a full range of hard and soft FM and manned security services with innovative solutions tailored to support its clients, including cutting-edge energy solutions and real-time performance management systems. Emrill commands an exceptionally high level of client retention and has enjoyed continuous growth since its formation.

As an industry leader, Emrill helps transform built environments to enrich, shape environments, and create great places to live, work, and visit while achieving their commercial goals by providing a range of highly effective FM solutions. Sectors serviced include residential, commercial, industrial and master communities, as well as industries as diverse as aviation, logistics, healthcare, retail, hospitality, education and leisure. Emrill's mission is to empower excellence, pioneer sustainability, and innovate facilities and environments for a better tomorrow by providing quality services, ensuring safety, and building trusted relationships based upon mutual values. Emrill strives for excellence through embracing innovation and empowering its people to be their best through a strong commitment to education and development and employee welfare.

Emrill has been recognised for its learning and development achievements, being named the winner of the BICSc award for Excellence in Training (International). Emrill also gained CPD certification in 2021, renewing its membership for a fifth year in 2025 and launching 40 CPD-certified courses.

Emrill was awarded the first ESG Label issued by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce. This prestigious accolade signifies Emrill's commitment to sustainability and excellence in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices.

Operating to the highest international standards, Emrill is ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018 and ISO 41001:2018, NICEIC and BICSc accredited. Clients are fully supported through modern IT infrastructure, dedicated client managers and a 24-hour call centre, and benefit from the newest technology, industry-leading techniques and latest equipment releases consistently delivered through Emrill's ongoing Innovation and Future Ready Programme.