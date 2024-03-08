Dubai, UAE: This past weekend marked a significant turning point for two Indian players, Shibu Paviyans Jainamm and Chinnakavanam Shankar Balaji, thanks to their participation in Emirates Draw. Among thousands of global participants, they stood out by winning the top raffle prizes with FAST5 and MEGA7, joining the growing list of winners for whom Emirates Draw has been a life-changing experience.

The timing of the winners' prizes perfectly aligned with their pressing financial needs. Their stories illustrate how playing with Emirates Draw can truly change lives, offering hope to others who aspire to build a better tomorrow.

FAST5 Win: A Keralite's Journey to Success

FAST5 Raffle winner, Shibu Jainamm, won the AED 50,000 top prize, marking a milestone in his 18-year journey with a logistics company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Initially engulfed in disbelief, Jainamm sought reassurance multiple times to confirm his win.

"It felt like a dream," he said, until he saw the live draw recording on Facebook. Even then, he assumed he had won only AED 1,000!

For Jainamm, this win extends beyond personal achievement, it's a blessing for his family residing in Kerala, India.

"It's hard to put into words the relief this prize amount brings. It will really take off the burden of my shoulders, and family is very happy now," he expressed.

The FAST5 game holds a special place in Jainamm's heart among all Emirates Draw games, thanks to its simplified format of matching only 5 numbers out of 42. His win inspired his friends and colleagues to participate, especially when they were the first to share in his joy, having been present when he received the initial exciting email.

With a simple yet strong message to future players, Jainamm advises, "AED 25 might seem small, but keep playing, it could change your life!"

His story stands as a testament to the transformative power of perseverance and the unexpected blessings that await those willing to take a chance.

Chennai IT Professional Wins Big with MEGA7

While Chinnakavanam Balaji from Chennai, India, and working in the IT sector also believes that his top raffle prize win of AED 70,000 with MEGA7 couldn’t have come at a better time.

The amount will go towards securing the education of his children, one in college and the other in Grade 10.

"The money has come when it was needed the most. Ensuring my children's education is my priority," he stated.

While Balaji had been a regular participant in Emirates Draw, particularly in EASY6, it was his first attempt with MEGA7 that led him to this win. Upon receiving the congratulatory email notification, Balaji initially expected a small prize amount, only to be shocked by the remarkable AED 70,000 prize.

His disbelief, as well as that of his family, was confirmed when they rewatched the live draw recording online. As he plans on securing his children's future, his journey with Emirates Draw stands as a highlight of the transformative impact of unexpected blessings, hope, and fortune in uncertain times.

Reflecting on his experience, Balaji emphasized, "Emirates Draw's transparency is what truly convinced me to play." He continued, "It's a platform where anyone can participate with complete confidence."

