Dubai, UAE: Emirates has announced several appointments in its commercial team across key markets in the Middle East and Africa to help further strengthen the airline’s leading position and support its long-term strategic initiatives.

The rotation will enable seasoned outstation managers, including six UAE Nationals, to further enhance Emirates’ commercial capabilities in their respective markets by bringing in their expertise during a pivotal period of growth and expansion for the airline.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer commented: “Our long-serving commercial managers have played integral roles in Emirates’ global operations over the years, and today’s appointments demonstrate our confidence in their continued contributions to strengthen our business across the GCC and Africa.

I wish the commercial managers all the success in their new roles and have full confidence in their ability to further thrive as Emirates’ ambassadors in our outstations.”

From1 October, the following commercial managers will assume these roles:

Abdulla Adnan: Formerly Manager Tanzania, will become Manager Morocco

Formerly Manager Tanzania, will become Manager Morocco Cathrine Wesley: Formerly Country Manager Ghana and Ivory Coast, will become Manager Algeria

Formerly Country Manager Ghana and Ivory Coast, will become Manager Algeria Fahad Al Hassawi: Formerly Manager Oman, will become District Manager Dharan and KSA Eastern Province

Formerly Manager Oman, will become District Manager Dharan and KSA Eastern Province Khalfan Al Salami: Formerly Manager Morocco, will become Manager Kuwait and Iraq

Formerly Manager Morocco, will become Manager Kuwait and Iraq Omar Alhemeiri: Formerly Manager Algeria, will become Manager Tanzania

Formerly Manager Algeria, will become Manager Tanzania Saood Al Aqili: Formerly District Manager Dharan and KSA Eastern Province, will become Country Manager Ghana

Emirates is also pleased to announce the promotion of Khalid Al Zarooni, currently Manager Kuwait and Iraq, to Emirates’ Vice President, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

National Commercial Outstation Programme

Emirates places competent and ambitious UAE talent in key leadership positions across markets in its network through the National Commercial Outstation Programme, equipping them with unmatched industry knowledge and world-class skills that allow them to contribute to the airline’s growth ambitions. The programme further aims to develop a strong pipeline of future Emirati leaders, fully capable of supporting the Emirates Group’s global businesses and the UAE aviation sector.