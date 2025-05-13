Dubai, United Arab Emirates – EcoOnline, a leading global provider of safety and sustainability solutions, has announced its expansion into the Middle East, reinforcing its commitment to support the region’s industrial and regulatory transformation. EcoOnline has appointed seasoned safety and compliance professional Nicholas Matta as Regional Director, Middle East, to lead this next phase of regional growth, enabling organisations to achieve their health, safety and sustainability goals.



Nicholas brings deep experience across the Middle East in Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG). With a background spanning project delivery and commercial leadership, he offers a holistic view of how organisations approach risk, compliance, and transformation. Formerly in leadership at Enablon, he is known for building strong, culturally aligned relationships across the region. At EcoOnline, he will lead partner engagement, customer adoption, and go-to-market success in the Middle East, while also overseeing business development in the Benelux region.



Nicholas comments, “I am proud to be part of EcoOnline’s journey in the fast-growing Middle East region. There is a clear opportunity to close market gaps in areas like lone worker protection and chemical safety — challenges that are too often overlooked despite their risk. EcoOnline is uniquely positioned to address these needs with intuitive, people-centered solutions that deliver lasting impact at every level of an organisation.”



Meeting Regional Demand for Safety and Sustainability Solutions

With national initiatives like Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, the upcoming World Expo 2035, and mega-projects such as The Line (part of the $500 billion NEOM development), the Middle East is undergoing rapid industrial and economic transformation. Since Vision 2030 launched in 2016, Saudi Arabia has seen a 60% rise in industrial facilities, with the IMF forecasting a cumulative 6.7% economic growth over the next two years. As infrastructure and energy projects accelerate and local workforces expand under nationalisation programmes like Saudization, the need for safe, sustainable, and compliant operations is increasing. Core sectors such as construction, manufacturing, and energy face mounting pressure to meet international standards — not only in sustainability reporting but also in frontline risk management.



“The Middle East is at a critical inflection point, with ambitious national agendas driving industrial growth and employment,” said Gareth Palmer, SVP Channel & Alliances. “We see a clear opportunity — and responsibility — to help companies build a safer, more sustainable world of work. By combining local expertise with a global partner ecosystem, we can support organisations navigating this transformation — not just with technology, but with long-term, trust-based collaboration.”



Supporting Partners and Customers in the Region

EcoOnline is already gaining traction in the Middle East through collaborations with global partners such as DSS+, VPWhite, and WSP. The expansion builds on EcoOnline’s strong foundation in Europe, North America, ANZ, and South Africa. It reflects an ongoing commitment to supporting high-impact industries with intuitive tools that simplify complexity and improve safety culture, regulatory compliance, and environmental performance.

About EcoOnline

EcoOnline delivers innovative environment, health and safety (EHS), chemical management and ESG/sustainability technology solutions to forward-thinking leaders. Founded in 2000 and trusted by over 10,000 brands worldwide, EcoOnline’s connected suite of SaaS software enables businesses to protect their people and the planet by ensuring compliance, mitigating risk and streamlining operations. Backed by an unwavering commitment to customer success, EcoOnline’s software is powerful yet simple to use – built on decades of real-world expertise, data and insights.