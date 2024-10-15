Saudi Arabia: Eastnets, a global provider of compliance and payment solutions for the financial services sector, is pleased to announce the appointment Khalid AlGwaiz to its Independent Board Directors for Eastnets in Saudi Arabia and an Advisor to the Board of Directors for Eastnets globally, effective [1/9/2024]. His vast knowledge of financial services will be invaluable as Eastnets continues to expand its footprint in the Kingdom and the wider Middle East region.

“We are pleased to welcome Khalid AlGwaiz to the Board of Directors at Eastnets. Khalid brings a unique perspective and a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities in Saudi Arabia. His expertise in banking, insurance, business and strategic management will be instrumental in guiding Eastnets as we continue to expand our presence in the region and cater to financial institutions in the Kingdom." said Hazem Mulhim, Eastnets Executive Chairman and CEO.

Khalid brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in banking and financial services. A seasoned professional with over 37 years of experience, Khalid has held several key leadership positions in the Kingdom, including the Chief Executive Officer at Binladen Int. Holding Group, Managing Director at ACWA Holdings, Chief Executive Officer at Astra Industries and General Manager, Central Region Corp Banking at Samba Financial Group.

Throughout his career, Khalid has served on the Boards and Committees of a number of public, semi-public and private entities. He currently serves as the Chairman of Riyadh Cables Group as well as a director on the boards of Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries (SPIMACO), Bawan and SEDCO Capital. Khalid is also a director on the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce Board and the strategy Board at the National Center for Privatization.

Earlier this year, Eastnets appointed four expert, Independent Board Directors including Jochen Biedermann, Sophie Bertin Hadjiveltcheva, Marwan M. Bataineh and Thomas Krantz, to deepen industry impact and expand global reach. Khaled has been appointed as Independent Board Directors for Eastnets in Saudi Arabia and an Advisor to the Board of Directors for Eastnets globally.

Eastnets is a global provider of compliance and payment solutions for the financial services sector. Through our experience, expertise and technology we enable safe and secure participation in the global financial economy for over 800 financial institutions globally, including 15 of the top 50 banks, and 22 of the world’s Central Banks. For more than 40 years, we’ve worked to keep the world safe and secure from financial crime. We do this by helping our partners manage risk through Sanction Screening, Transaction Monitoring, analysis, and reporting, plus industry leading consultancy and customer support.

