Abu Dhabi, UAE: Dr. Abdulla Al Nuaimi, Founder & CEO of SecureTech, has been awarded the Channel Excellence Award 2024 at Ai Everything Global, an event that brought together over 20,000 participants and 500 exhibitors from across the globe.

Founded in 2000, SecureTech is a leading integrator that focuses on IT Infrastructure, AI-based solutions, big data analysis solutions, cyber security solutions, IOT & integrated security solutions.

Presented by Alexandre Jouys, Senior VP of Eviden Group, alongside other industry leaders, this prestigious accolade recognizes Dr. Abdulla Al Nuaimi’s exceptional leadership and contributions to AI-driven security, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships.

Reflecting on this achievement, Dr. Abdulla Al Nuaimi, Founder and CEO, SecureTech, stated: "This recognition is a testament to SecureTech’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of AI-driven security. It motivates us to enhance our solutions, drive innovation, and strengthen strategic partnerships that shape the future evolution of physical security”.

Alexandre Jouys, Senior VP of Eviden Group, expressed his thoughts on the award: “We are honored to recognize SecureTech with the Channel Excellence Award for their outstanding contributions in securing critical cybersecurity projects within the Middle East region. Their commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions, powered by Eviden’s next-gen technologies, has been instrumental in protecting organizations against evolving cyber threats”.

SecureTech remains committed to pioneering cutting-edge security solutions, reinforcing its position as a leader in the evolving digital landscape of the region.

About SecureTech

