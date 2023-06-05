Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Dow (NYSE: DOW), one of the world's leading materials science companies, announced earlier last month that Moosa AL-Moosa has been named President of Dow Middle East and Turkey.

Prior to assuming his new role, AL-Moosa served as Country President for Dow Saudi Arabia from 2019 until 2023, where he led the organization’s growth agenda in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. He was also responsible for managing all shareholders matters related to Dow’s Sadara joint venture with Aramco. AL-Moosa is a Board Member at Sadara and Samco, which is Dow’s JV with Tasnee in Saudi Arabia. He also serves as a Board Member on the US-Saudi Business Council.

AL-Moosa began his journey with Dow in 2005, joining the finance function at the company’s global headquarters in Midland, Michigan. Over the course of his career at Dow, he has also worked in Dow’s mergers and acquisitions division and served as Dow’s Finance Director for the Middle East, Africa, India, and Turkey operations. Prior to joining Dow, AL-Moosa worked as a buy-side research analyst at Citigroup Asset Management in Stamford, Connecticut. Prior to that, he worked with JP Morgan Chase as a Mergers and Acquisitions Associate in both New York and London. AL-Moosa started his career in 1996 at Deutsche Bank’s New York office as a real estate investment banking analyst.

Commenting on AL-Moosa’s appointment, Neil Carr – President of Dow EMEAI said:

“Moosa AL-Moosa’s extensive network, combined with his JV experience and knowledge of the region, will be instrumental in his new role as president. I have no doubt that he will continue to make an exceptional impact on our operations and business presence across the Middle East and Turkey region.”

