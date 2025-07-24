United Arab Emirates – Dow Jones today named Anand Joawn as General Manager, Middle East, a newly created leadership position designed to spearhead the company’s ambitious expansion across one of the world’s fastest-transforming regions.

Joawn will lead Dow Jones’s commercial strategy and operations across the Middle East, accelerating the company’s investment in talent, partnerships, and platforms that address the region’s growing demand for trusted intelligence. He will report to Josh Stinchcomb, Chief Revenue Officer.

"To serve the ambition of the Middle East, our customers need the most trusted journalism, data and analysis to make their decisions," said Stinchcomb. "Anand has a formidable reputation for turning strategy into execution and building businesses from the ground up. His experience in and understanding of the region is second to none, and his leadership will be invaluable as we forge new relationships and grow our presence in this vital market."

Joawn joins Dow Jones after a distinguished career at the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), Refinitiv and Thomson Reuters. With nearly two decades of experience in the region, he has a proven track record of connecting financial professionals with mission-critical data, analytics and risk solutions that power decisions. He is known for his ability to navigate complex markets and foster high-performing, cross-cultural teams that deliver sustained growth.

"I’m delighted to be joining Dow Jones to lead its expansion in the Middle East, a region defined by ambition and rapid transformation,” said Joawn. “With its long-standing legacy of trusted journalism, data and insights, Dow Jones is uniquely positioned to help businesses and decision makers navigate change with confidence. I look forward to working with our exceptional team to strengthen relationships, drive growth and further expand the company’s presence and impact across this vital market."

This appointment marks a significant step in Dow Jones’s expanded commitment to the Middle East, following its recent announcement to bolster its operations and expand its presence in key growth areas such as compliance, energy, and digital media across the region.

-Ends-

About Dow Jones

Dow Jones is a global provider of news and business information, delivering content to consumers and organizations around the world across multiple formats, including print, digital, mobile and live events. Dow Jones has produced unrivaled quality content for more than 130 years and today has one of the world’s largest news-gathering operations globally. It produces leading publications and products including the flagship Wall Street Journal, America’s largest newspaper by paid circulation; Factiva, Barron’s, MarketWatch, Mansion Global, Financial News, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance and Dow Jones Newswires. Dow Jones is a division of News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV).

Media Contact

Lauren McCabe, VP, External Communications

lauren.mccabe@dowjones.com

Jess Peel, Communications Manager, EMEA

jessica.peel@dowjones.com