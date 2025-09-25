Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: Situated on the idyllic shores of Marjan Island, DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island welcomes Meltem Erbay as the newest member of its talented team. Stepping into the role of Director of Operations, her strong understanding of the GCC market and guest-first approach will be key to maintaining the property’s signature blend of relaxation, adventure, and world-class hospitality.

Originally from Turkey and holding an Executive MBA in Business Administration and Management from Bahcesehir University, Meltem has built a distinguished career in hospitality. Known for her ability to connect with guests and team members from all walks of life, she has worked with multiple properties including Waldorf Astoria Doha Lusail and Conrad Istanbul Bosphorus. Her experience spans managing large-scale hotel operations, hotel pre-openings, overseeing F&B and culinary departments, curating wellness offerings, and facilitating successful partnerships.

Always striving to go above and beyond, her efforts have helped secure numerous accolades, such as the 2024 BBC Good Food ME Award for Best Fine Dining Restaurant in Qatar for SUSHISAMBA, and Tripadvisor’s Traveller’s Choice Award, earned four years in a row during her time in Istanbul. She was also selected for Shine 1 and Shine 2, Hilton’s prestigious leadership development program.

Now joining the team at DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island, Meltem is eager to further elevate the resort’s presence in the market, leveraging its dynamic lifestyle, dining, and wellness offerings. Fuelled by her personal experience with the brand and her own passion for travel, she is uniquely positioned to deliver experiences that resonate with both local and international guests. Backed by a strong business acumen and ability to seamlessly collaborate with multiple departments, she will ensure every aspect of service runs efficiently.

Pieter Van Beugen, General Manager, DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island said, ‘Meltem’s passion and proven expertise in hospitality will be instrumental in driving unique guest experiences and tailoring our offerings to evolving expectations. Her experience with the brand also empowers her to uphold our signature world-class hospitality and guide our teams to exceed expectations. We look forward to welcoming her to the team and seeing her achieve great things.’

Meltem Erbay, Director of Operations at DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island added, “I am truly delighted to join the team at DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island. This property has an incredible reputation for creating memorable guest experiences, and I look forward to building on that legacy by introducing fresh perspectives and enhancing our lifestyle, dining, and wellness offerings. With the support of such a talented team, I am confident we can continue to elevate the resort’s positioning as a leading destination in Ras Al Khaimah.”

With the newest appointment, DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island continues to strengthen its leadership team, ensuring that the property remains at the forefront of crafting memorable stays for many years to come.

