KPM is thrilled to announce the appointment of Dmitri Jajich as the new Global Director of Structures. With an illustrious career spanning 24 years at Skidmore, Owings and Merrill (SOM), Dmitri brings a wealth of experience and an impressive track record in structural engineering to KPM. His appointment marks a significant milestone in KPM’s journey towards engineering excellence, in the Middle East and UK markets.

In his new role, Dmitri will lead and elevate KPM’s structural engineering department. He will maintain a strong client focus, strengthening value partnerships with leading architects as the leader for structural projects across key sectors. Dmitri aims to grow the structural group’s reach and reputation, establishing KPM as a design-led, sophisticated structural design practice.

Dmitri started his illustrious career at SOM’s Chicago office in 2000, followed by a stint in the SOM New York office before settling in London in 2013. Under the guidance of William Baker, a world-class structural engineer best known for designing the Burj Khalifa, he flourished throughout his time at SOM. As a Principal of Structural Engineering leading the London office, Dmitri spearheaded the delivery of several award-winning structural engineering solutions.

Dmitri’s expertise in tall building design, wind engineering, and long-span structures and architecturally exposed structures will be invaluable to KPM. His projects are known for their elegantly integrated structural design, with an emphasis on clear, hierarchical structural expression and carefully crafted details. Dmitri is a proponent of advanced analytical techniques and methods beyond conventional code-based approaches; many of his projects have realized structural solutions that push the physical limits of span and slenderness. His extensive expertise spans various materials, including steel, concrete, timber, and glass, enabling him to create versatile and robust designs.

“I am thrilled to take on this new role at KPM,” said Dmitri. “Our goal is to offer sensitive and creative ideas that enhance and enable architects’ ambitions. We see our role as creative design partners to architects, integrating structural design holistically into the overall project.”

Dmitri’s appointment underscores the company’s commitment to expanding its client base and establishing a stronger presence in the Middle East and UK. Also, KPM’s expertise in both structural and MEP engineering is a perfect pairing of services that brings efficiency to the design process and insures seamless integration between mechanical and structural systems. With Dmitri’s leadership, KPM aims to establish best-in-class internal workflows and processes. These efforts will help KPM deliver cutting-edge structural solutions to its clients.

Kashif Fakih, KPM’s Director, expressed his confidence in Dmitri’s ability to drive the company’s growth. “We are excited to have Dmitri on board. His extensive experience and vision align perfectly with our goals of delivering exceptionally well-resolved and coordinated designs valued by architects, clients, and contractors alike.”

During his career, Dmitri has led the structural design of super tall buildings, award-winning museums, cultural spaces, transportation hubs, and private residences. His notable projects include the Burj Khalifa, Cayan tower, Karlatornet tower in Sweden, which will be the tallest building in Scandinavia, and Manhattan Loft Gardens in London, featuring an ambitious notched, double-cantilevered construction.

In recognition of his outstanding contributions to the field, Dmitri has been honored with the esteemed grade of Fellow (FIStructE) by the Institution of Structural Engineers. His professional affiliations are numerous and distinguished, including memberships with the MIStructE in the United Kingdom, Chartered Engineer (CEng), Licensed Structural Engineer (SE) in the USA, Licensed Professional Engineer (PE) in the USA, and the European Engineer (EUR ING) designation. He is also a LEED Green Associate, highlighting his commitment to sustainable design practices.

Dmitri's career exemplifies the power of combining artistic creativity with engineering expertise. His new role at KPM promises innovation and leadership from a structural engineer who continuously sets new standards for excellence and integration.

-Ends-

About KPM:

KPM is a global multidisciplinary engineering practice providing innovative, sustainable and proven solutions to the built environment.

With a presence in the UAE, UK, KSA, and India, KPM executes regional and international projects of any size using the latest engineering expertise across the Middle East and beyond.

kpm-engineering.com