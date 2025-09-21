Manama, Bahrain – DHL Express, the leading global express and logistics provider, has announced the appointment of Henry Fares as Country Manager for DHL Express Qatar, effective immediately.

With over two decades of experience within DHL, Henry has played an essential role in shaping a workplace culture that supports both organisational performance and employee wellbeing. His visionary leadership has helped establish DHL Express MENA as an employer of choice across the region.

Henry began his journey with DHL in 2005 within the Human Resources Department in Saudi Arabia. In 2008, he transitioned to Bahrain to assume a regional role at DHL Aviation Middle East & Africa. He later progressed to become Vice President of Human Resources and a member of the DHL Express MENA Management Board. Before entering the logistics sector, he held sales management positions in the manufacturing industry.

Commenting on his new appointment, Henry Fares said, “It is a privilege to embark on this new chapter with DHL Express Qatar. The Qatari market is evolving as a strategic logistics gateway for the region, and I am excited to build on our strong foundations to further strengthen operational efficiency, invest in sustainable solutions, and advance the digital transformation of our services to meet evolving customer needs. Looking ahead, I remain committed to reinforcing our culture of excellence, which drives our success and enhances our stature in this dynamic market.”

With Henry at the helm, DHL Express reaffirms its dedication to investing in strong leadership across the region to ensure service quality, sustainable growth, and exceptional customer experiences in every market.