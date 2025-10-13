Global. DHF Capital S.A., a premier Luxembourg-based asset management company, today announced the appointment of Menno Kooistra as the new Chairman of its Supervisory Board, effective 1 October 2025.

Menno Kooistra brings a wealth of experience in governance and finance to DHF Capital. He previously served as a Partner at KPMG, specializing in audit, risk management, and corporate governance for a broad range of institutions. His appointment is expected to significantly strengthen the firm’s governance framework, strategy, and overall oversight.

"We are very pleased to welcome Menno Kooistra as Chairman of our Supervisory Board. His knowledge and experience are perfectly aligned with DHF Capital’s ambitions to continue growing as a trusted and innovative asset manager. Under his chairmanship, we are confident that we will elevate our governance standards and further strengthen relationships with our stakeholders," commented Bas Kooijman, CEO of DHF Capital.

In his new role, Mr. Kooistra will work closely with the management team to guide the company's strategic direction and ensure that DHF Capital maintains the highest levels of professional integrity and regulatory compliance.

"I am honored to join DHF Capital as Chairman of the Supervisory Board. I look forward to working closely with the management team to support their strategy, ensure strong governance, and help the company achieve its long-term goals," said Menno Kooistra, Chairman of the Supervisory Board

The DHF Capital team is confident that Mr. Kooistra’s strategic perspective will be instrumental as the firm navigates complex regulatory environments and executes its global growth strategy. This strategic appointment reinforces DHF Capital’s dedication to robust corporate governance and its unwavering commitment to securing the financial interests of its clients and partners worldwide.

About DHF Capital S.A.

DHF Capital S.A. is an asset management company based in Luxembourg, focused on delivering innovative investment solutions and sustainable value creation for clients worldwide. With a strong focus on transparency, professionalism, and growth, DHF Capital is committed to generating stable and reliable results for its clients and stakeholders.

DHF Capital SA,

21 Rue Glesener,

1631 Gare Luxembourg,

Luxembourg

For more information, please contact:

hello@yourmindmedia.com

www.YMM.agency