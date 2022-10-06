Dubai, UAE: DC Aviation Al-Futtaim (DCAF), a joint venture between Dubai-headquartered Al-Futtaim and Germany’s DC Aviation, one of the leading European business jet operators, has announced the appointment of Christopher Eden as Director of Ground Operations.

Chris will be based in DCAF’s headquarters located at Al Maktoum International Airport and will oversee the Ground Operations Department as the nominated Post Holder.

Holger Ostheimer, Managing Director of DC Aviation Al-Futtaim, said: “We are extremely pleased to have Chris join us bringing with him over 30 years of aviation market experience as well as technical knowledge. He shares the core values of DCAF, passion for quality and customer service excellence and will continue and take forward the exceptional efforts of our ground operations team. This will benefit our customers and further strengthen our position as a premium provider of aircraft management, executive charter operations, business jet maintenance and consultation services.”

Commenting on his appointment, Chris, said: “I am excited to be joining the DC Aviation Al-Futtaim team and look forward to bringing my experience to this role to support our VVIP clients. I am honoured to be working alongside this team of professionals who are committed to delivering unmatched quality and safety to our customers.”

Previously, Chris worked at Siam Land Flying in Thailand at was the General Manager Phuket and was responsible for establishing their new FBO operation.

Chris started his aviation career in the Royal New Zealand Airforce and is a qualified commercial pilot, FAA licensed Dispatcher and graduated from Massey University in New Zealand. He has over 10 years of experience working in the Middle East in VIP/Business aviation involved in both Ground and Flight Operational roles. Recently he led and completed a successful FBO operational set-up in Phuket, Thailand.

Chris is a keen snow and water skier and a passionate rugby supporter.

DCAF’s core areas of business include Aircraft Management, Maintenance, FBO and Ground Handling and Business jet charter. For more information on DCAF’s hangar and services, please visit dc-aviation.ae

About DC Aviation Al-Futtaim

DC Aviation Al-Futtaim (DCAF) is a joint venture between Stuttgart-based DC Aviation GmbH, the largest operator of business jets in Germany and one of the leading operators in Europe and Dubai-based Al-Futtaim, a privately owned UAE business conglomerate. The JV capitalizes on Al-Futtaim's strong fundamentals and presence in the Middle East, and DC Aviation’s global reputation as a premium provider of aircraft management, executive charter operations, business jet maintenance and consultation services.

DCAF is the first and only fully integrated business aviation facility based out of Al Maktoum International Airport located at Dubai South (formerly Dubai World Central) with two dedicated hangars measuring 5,700sqm and 7,500sqm bringing its total land-side plot area to 24,000sqm and apron area to 13,000sqm.

VVIP customers can also enjoy the 1,300sqm exclusive VVIP lounge area designed to international standards offering customers the highest levels of comfort and privacy, shower areas and a conference room.

Through their line maintenance capabilities catering to various business jets; owners and operators receive a diverse range of maintenance services, from spare parts supply, procurement and storage, to maintenance and airworthiness certification.

The Aircraft Management division is helping business jet owners to optimize their aircraft assets, by operating aircraft in an environment in line with the highest industry standards with regards to flight safety and airworthiness. Clients also benefit from significant cost-saving potential on insurance, fuel purchasing and other relevant flight support services.

Located in a prime position just off the airport’s runway, the DCAF hangers and 7,700sqm dedicated ramp parking enables us to support, maintain and operate private and business jets of all sizes. Along with the VVIP lounge, 24-hour on-site security, screening facilities, customs and immigration services customers are assured of a speedy and enjoyable travel experience.

DCAF’s business jet charter clients will benefit from the operator’s fleet size and variety and a 24/7 operation designed to provide immediate response to requests.

For more information on DCAF’s services and offerings, please visit www.dc-aviation.ae

About Al-Futtaim

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail and health; employing more than 42,000 employees in more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands. Al-Futtaim’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enables the organization to continue to grow and expand; responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate. By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration and integrity; Al-Futtaim continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers each and every day. For more information visit: www.alfuttaim.com.

