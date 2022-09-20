DUBAI, UAE /PRNewswire/ -- David Gibson-Moore, a veteran banker and prominent figure in the financial services industry, has joined the board of directors of Dalma Capital as part of a continued drive to enhance the company's capabilities in investment banking services, in addition to its asset management platform. David brings with him a wealth of relationships and experience with a track record of over 30 years in corporate finance, investment banking and asset management.

David joins the board of Dalma as part of an ongoing expansion of the firm's investment banking advisory practice, under which the company advises private and public companies as well as sovereign clients on mergers and acquisitions, private placements, public private partnerships (PPP), capital markets transactions and digital assets. David will guide the firm in scouting top global talent to bolster Dalma Capital's execution team and will act as a spokesperson for the company.

"I am delighted to join Dalma Capital's Board of Directors, having observed the growing success of the company and its team," commented David Gibson-Moore, "I believe in the bright future of Dalma Capital in originating and executing high-caliber deal flow for institutional clients."

"We are honored to welcome David Gibson-Moore to the Board of Directors of Dalma," said Mishal Kanoo, "His strong reputation with leading institutions and families in the GCC and globally as well as his deep experience in corporate finance will augment the board's ability to support Dalma Capital in its growth."

-Ends-

About Dalma Capital:

Dalma Capital Management Limited is a global alternative investment management platform and advisor with strong capabilities in investment banking and asset management. Established in 2011 and headquartered in the Dubai International Finance Centre, Dalma Capital's has been one of the fastest growing independent financial services businesses in the DIFC. Dalma Capital is authorized and supervised by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (the "DFSA") under a prudential category 3c license.

About David Gibson Moore:

From 2009 to 2014 David was Regional Managing Director of LGT Bank covering the MENA region. The LGT Group is privately owned by the Princely Family of Liechtenstein and focuses word-wide on institutional and family office asset management.

Before joining LGT Group, he was Chief Executive Officer Middle East for the Robeco Group. He set up Robeco's regional office in Bahrain with responsibility for their institutional asset management business in the MENA region. Clients included all the regional sovereign wealth funds, government institutions, banks and family offices.

He was previously 15 years based in Geneva with Chase Manhattan Bank (subsequently JPMorgan Chase) where he was Chairman of the Boards of Chase Manhattan Bank in Switzerland, Luxembourg and Jersey and Swiss Country Manger. In addition, he was Head of the Europe, Middle East and Africa Division for 8 years and was subsequently responsible for business development globally for the investment banking division based in New York.

He is Commandeur and Chancelier Honoraire of the Chaîne des Rôtisseurs and was Chancelier of the Chaîne des Rôtisseurs in Bahrain from 2006 – 2014. He was Founder of the Bahrain Oxford and Cambridge Society.

Mr. Gibson-Moore has both Bachelor's and Masters Degrees in Natural Science from Oxford University. He is a Chartered Accountant, having qualified at PriceWaterhouseCoopers in the City of London practice and has MSc (cum laude) in Financial Economics and a Diploma in Econometrics from University of London. He has recently been awarded a diploma by the Said School of Business/Oxford University for the Oxford University Fintech Programme and diploma from London School of Economics for the Cryptocurrency and Disruption Programme. He has a Diploma in Political Philosophy from Oxford University.