Dubai, UAE - Danfoss, a leading provider of sustainable technologies, today announced the promotion of Marcio Barwinski to Climate Solutions Sales Director for the MENA, effective April 1, 2024.

Barwinski brings nearly 30 years of experience in the industry to this crucial role. He boasts a proven track record of success, most recently leading significant revenue growth for Danfoss Brazil's Climate Solutions business followed by a global role focused on District Cooling based in the region. His deep understanding of the HVAC-R market and strong relationships within Danfoss will be instrumental in driving further growth for the company's Climate Solutions portfolio in the region.

"Marcio's expertise and leadership make him the ideal choice to spearhead our Climate Solutions sales efforts in the MENA region. His career achievements perfectly align with our mission to deliver innovative solutions that reduce energy consumption and create a more sustainable future. We are confident that under Marcio's leadership, we will continue to expand our footprint and make a positive impact on the region's climate goals", highlighted Mert Kalafatoglu, Climate Solutions Senior Sales Director at Danfoss Turkey, Middle East and Africa.

Danfoss Dubai recently celebrated its 20th anniversary of their local office, but Danfoss had a strong regional presence going back to the sixties through local partners. Throughout the years, Danfoss provided solutions for the leading District Cooling companies, Data Center providers, and other F&B, HVAC-R, marine and industry customers across the region.

Danfoss Climate Solutions engineers energy-efficient solutions to help the world get more out of less, reduce global emissions, and mitigate climate change.

"I'm incredibly excited to take on this new role and lead the MENA Climate Solutions team at Danfoss. Together, we have a tremendous opportunity to become our customers’ preferred business partner across the region, by providing the most complete range of products and solutions for the HVAC-R sector while enhancing our partners` experience with Danfoss at all stages of the solution design and purchasing journey. Danfoss technology is a perfect match with the high standards and ambitious decarbonizations goals of the regional countries”, concludes Marcio Barwinski.

About Danfoss A/S:

Danfoss engineers solutions that increase machine productivity, reduce emissions, lower energy consumption, and enable electrification. Our solutions are used in such areas as refrigeration, air conditioning, heating, power conversion, motor control, industrial machinery, automotive, marine, and off- and on-highway equipment. We also provide solutions for renewable energy, such as solar and wind power, as well as district-energy infrastructure for cities. Our innovative engineering dates back to 1933. Danfoss is family-owned, employing more than 42,000 people, serving customers in more than 100 countries through a global footprint of 95 factories.

www.danfoss.com

