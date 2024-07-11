Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Engineer Dana AlSnih has officially joined the Board of Trustees of the Fakhr Al Arab Awards, affiliated with the American International Excellence Foundation in Florida. This recognition is due to her prominent position in the engineering world. She was officially honored yesterday with the red-purple sash and the Fakhr Al Arab Award trophy at the Palazzo Versace Hotel in Dubai.

Dana AlSnih, a creative and pioneering architect, is globally recognized for her achievements and dedication to developing architectural solutions and engineering technology. She has designed and executed outstanding projects that have positively impacted society and the environment.

Dana is distinguished in the Arab world for her extensive expertise in entrepreneurship and positive motivation. She is an inspiring entrepreneur heading design and execution architectural engineering companies under her DANAZ GROUP. These companies contribute to implementing innovative architectural and interior fit out projects that keep pace with the latest developments in technology and design, making her a prominent name in the global market.

Besides her professional achievements, Engineer Dana has also focused on humanitarian contributions, participating in many charitable initiatives aimed at improving lives and providing necessary support for education and health, making her a real pride for Arabs not only in the Middle East and the Gulf but globally.

On the occasion, Pierre Moukarzel, President of the Fakhr Al Arab Awards, said, "I am pleased to announce the joining of Engineer Dana AlSnih to the Board of Trustees of the Fakhr Al Arab Awards. She is a prominent figure in her field, having proven her competence and creativity in engineering."

Moukarzel added, "Choosing Engineer Dana to join the Board of Trustees is a testament to the confidence in her contributions and experience in supporting and developing the important aspects of the Fakhr Al Arab Awards. We look forward to benefiting from her expertise and valuable contributions to support and develop the award for the better."

Moukarzel also noted, "We hope that Engineer Dana AlSnih will be a valuable addition to the Board of Trustees through her extensive experience and expertise in engineering and innovation. We trust in her ability to provide strategic insights and constructive contributions that will help develop the award and support its initiatives to elevate the fields covered by the award. We look forward to seeing her positive impact and wish her all the success and prosperity."

About the Fakhr Al Arab Awards:

The Fakhr Al Arab Awards aim to highlight Arab or Arab-origin individuals distinguished by their achievements and contributions worldwide, including in sciences, medicine, pharmacy, chemistry, physics, engineering, economics, environmental and social responsibility, and comprehensive development. The awards are presented during a grand ceremony attended by government figures and leaders from the Arab region.

