Dubai, UAE: Park Hyatt Dubai, the iconic luxury retreat along the banks of Dubai Creek, announces the promotion of Cynthia Portelli to Director of Operations. Cynthia has been an instrumental force in the success of the hotel’s Food & Beverage division, achieving remarkable results throughout 2024. In her new role, she will now oversee the Rooms Division in addition to continuing her leadership in Food & Beverage, reinforcing Park Hyatt Dubai’s commitment to delivering unparalleled guest experiences.

Since joining Park Hyatt Dubai in 2023 as Director of Food & Beverage, Cynthia has demonstrated exceptional leadership, creativity, and strategic vision. She has led numerous initiatives, elevating the hotel’s culinary offerings, guest experiences, and revenue performance. Under her guidance, the golf outlets located at Dubai Creek Resort have been undergoing an exciting repositioning and revamp, with innovative projects in the pipeline that will further enhance their market appeal.

Originally from France, Cynthia began her hospitality career in Paris, gaining early experience at Le Royal Monceau – Raffles Paris in both Human Resources and Food & Beverage operations. She later expanded her expertise with roles at Raffles Dubai, Monte Carlo Beach Club Abu Dhabi, and Media One Hotel, setting the foundation for her impressive career trajectory in luxury hospitality.

A seasoned hospitality professional, Cynthia brings over a decade of experience in luxury hotels, with impressive career spanning leadership roles at JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai, Renaissance Downtown Hotel, Burj Al Arab, Jean-Georges Dubai, and Grosvenor House Dubai. Throughout her journey, she has played an important role in building strategic partnerships, curating exclusive events, and redefining guest experiences.

Beyond her professional achievements, Cynthia is also a mother of two, setting a powerful example of work-life balance and leadership as a female executive in the hospitality industry. Her dedication, resilience, and ability to inspire those around her make this promotion a well-deserved recognition of her contributions.

Reflecting on her promotion, Cynthia shared "I am truly honoured to step into the role of Director of Operations at Park Hyatt Dubai. Over the past year, I have been privileged to work alongside an incredibly passionate and talented team dedicated to delivering world-class experiences. I look forward to taking on new challenges, continuing to innovate, and ensuring that Park Hyatt Dubai remains a beacon of excellence in luxury hospitality. I am especially excited to see our signature F&B concepts, such as Asado Nights and the Traiteur Brunch, continue to evolve and establish themselves as some of the most sought-after dining experiences in Dubai."

About Park Hyatt Dubai

Park Hyatt Dubai is a luxury retreat adjacent to the world-famous Dubai Creek Golf Club. Located within Dubai Creek Resort, Park Hyatt Dubai is a haven of tranquility and escapism, transporting guests to a world that seems far away from the hustle and bustle of the city, despite being located just minutes from Downtown Dubai, DIFC, Deira and Dubai International Airport.

Stepping foot on the property evokes a truly unique feeling of timeless elegance and resplendent relaxation, with the iconic blue and white features reminiscent of stunning Greek architecture. Home to an array of award-winning F&B outlets, the majestic Amara Spa, designer hair salon and with its location just next to an 18-hole Championship Golf Course, Park Hyatt Dubai is the city’s undisputed destination of excellence.