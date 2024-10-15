Dubai, UAE — CyberKnight, a leading cybersecurity value-added distributor (VAD) in the META region, is pleased to announce the strategic appointment of Samir Omar as GM Sales for Saudi Arabia. This key hire reflects CyberKnight’s commitment to expanding its presence in the Kingdom, building on its established leadership in the cybersecurity market, and addressing the increasing demand for Zero Trust Security solutions in the region.

With over 25 years of extensive experience in cybersecurity, Samir Omar brings a wealth of expertise in managing large-scale cybersecurity projects and driving business development across the Middle East and in the US. His deep understanding of the local market along with regulatory frameworks and directives will be critical in supporting CyberKnight’s mission to empower enterprise and government organizations with advanced security solutions and ensure compliance with the Kingdom’s governance requirements.

As GM Sales, Samir is responsible for driving CyberKnight’s business development strategy in KSA, working closely with strategic customers, partners, and government entities to ensure a robust cybersecurity posture for Saudi Arabia. With the rapidly evolving threat landscape and the Kingdom’s strong focus on digital transformation and innovation, CyberKnight remains dedicated to enhancing cybersecurity resilience in line with the objectives of Vision 2030.

“We are proud to welcome Samir Omar to lead our sales operations in Saudi Arabia, a pivotal market for us. His industry experience and knowledge, strategic thinking, and understanding of the unique cybersecurity challenges in the Kingdom are invaluable as we continue to expand our presence, elevate our partner and customer ecosystem, and support the local initiatives”, commented Wael Jaber, Chief Strategy Officer at CyberKnight.

“Joining CyberKnight at this exciting time is an incredible opportunity. Saudi Arabia is undergoing tremendous change, and I am honored to lead the CyberKnight sales organization to drive cybersecurity excellence for the Kingdom. I look forward to working closely with our valued vendors, customers and partners to deliver our innovative portfolio solutions that address today’s most pressing threat protection and compliance challenges”, responded Samir Omar, General Manager, KSA, at CyberKnight.

About CyberKnight:

CyberKnight is a cybersecurity advisor and value-added-distributor (VAD) covering the META with on-the-ground presence in all key regional markets. Our ZTX (Zero-Trust Security) methodology, based on the Forrester framework, incorporates emerging and market-leading cybersecurity solutions designed to protect the entire attack surface by leveraging AI, threat intelligence, and collective defence. CyberKnight helps security and risk teams at enterprise and government customers simplify breach detection, prevention, and incident response while addressing regulatory compliance. CyberKnight's Art of Cybersecurity Distribution business model enables strategic partners to achieve greater market penetration and return on investment, as well as reduced time to value.