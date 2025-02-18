Dubai, UAE: CXG, an international leader in data-driven consulting and solutions for premium brands, is delighted to announce the appointment of Gabrielle Chou, a renowned entrepreneur and AI expert, to its advisory board.

Gabrielle is a serial entrepreneur and associate professor at New York University, specializing in AI, e-commerce, and luxury retail. An innovator in the field, she has founded and led multiple transformative ventures, demonstrated by her ability to merge cutting-edge technology with commerce, reshaping industries along the way.

Launching her first high-impact initiative in 2000, Gabrielle provided Fortune 500 companies in Asia with advanced customer data solutions through ChinaLOOP, a forerunner in intelligent database management. In 2009, she developed MOOD BY ME, a groundbreaking digital-native fashion brand offering bespoke apparel through an on-demand model, leading to its acquisition by Citiheart H.K. in 2014.

In 2017, Gabrielle founded Allure Systems, a trailblazer in generative AI for fashion e-commerce imagery. The company’s innovative use of AI to create virtual models and hyper-realistic product imagery was adopted by luxury industry leaders, culminating in its acquisition by FARFETCH in 2021.

Today, Gabrielle advises tech startups and teaches at NYU Stern School of Business, focusing on AI-driven business models and their potential to transform industries. She joins CXG’s advisory board, which includes esteemed leaders such as Francois Delage, Frederic de Narp, Francois Leaute, Lina Ly, Helen Zeitoun, and Alexis Lecanuet, bringing her unique expertise to guide CXG’s strategic vision.

“We are thrilled to welcome Gabrielle Chou to our advisory board,” says Christophe Caïs, Founder and CEO of CXG, “A true trailblazer with a proven track record, her expertise will be instrumental in helping to seize new opportunities in the rapidly evolving field of AI technology.”

Gabrielle Chou will begin her role on the advisory board immediately, making an invaluable contribution to steering CXG through the challenges of a continually evolving business landscape, generating long-term success through insightful analysis and strategic decision making.

About CXG:

CXG stands as the leading data-driven consulting and solutions firm specializing in innovative strategies to enhance customer experiences and boost retail performance of premium and luxury brands. Leveraging years of expertise gained from over 220 iconic brand partnerships, CXG guides clients through their entire CX journey, delivering insights and driving meaningful change. CXG’s four core practices—Customer Insights, Measurement, Consulting & Transformation, and the Academy— provide a comprehensive framework for comprehensive CX transformations.

Founded in 2006 in China, CXG has grown into a global powerhouse, with 12 offices catering to 85 countries, and a team of more than 260 professionals. With their growing network of customer experience experts, including evaluators, learning consultants, and strategic consultants, they help brands elevate their experiences.

CXG recognizes that customer needs are ever-evolving. Their tailored solutions across research, measurement, training, coaching, and consulting are designed to meet these dynamic demands, positioning us as the definitive one-stop-shop for all CX transformation needs.

Discover more about how CXG can transform your customer experience at www.cxg.com

