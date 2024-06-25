CXG, the leading global customer experience consulting and solutions firm for premium and luxury brands, proudly announces the appointment of Alexis Lecanuet to its advisory board.

Alexis Lecanuet brings a wealth of experience as a senior leader, specializing in large-scale, tech-driven corporate transformations and people-focused strategies. As the former Regional CEO & Senior Managing Director for Accenture in the Middle East, he was instrumental in defining and executing Accenture’s strategy, significantly enhancing the company's profitability.

During his 28-year tenure at Accenture, Alexis managed and expanded the company’s product portfolio in the Middle East and Turkey, securing and retaining major clients in the retail sector. He led complex transformation projects across Europe and the MENA region, particularly in the consumer and retail industries.

Holding a Master’s in Business Consulting from ESCP Europe Business School and a Business Finance degree from SKEMA Business School, Alexis has been recognized as a regional leader, and was named among Forbes’ regional “Global Meets Local” list of top 50 leaders.

Joining a board of esteemed leaders that includes Frédéric de Narp, François Delage, François Léauté, Lina Ly, and Helen Zeitoun, Alexis Lecanuet will contribute to CXG’s mission of providing strategic guidance to foster the long-term success of the organization. The advisory board is dedicated to offering sound and actionable advice for the overall direction and strategy of CXG.

Together, the six members bring a diverse range of expertise and experience, essential for making strategic decisions that will navigate CXG through the ever-evolving and dynamic luxury industry landscape.

-Ends-

About CXG

CXG is the leading data-driven consulting and solution provider firm specializing in innovative strategies to enhance customer experiences and boost the performance of premium and luxury brands. Leveraging years of expertise gained from over 220 iconic brand partnerships, CXG guides clients through their entire CX journey, delivering insights and driving meaningful change. CXG’s four core practices—Customer Insights, Measurement, Consulting & Transformation, and the Academy— provide a comprehensive framework for comprehensive CX transformations.

Founded in 2006 in China, CXG has grown into a global powerhouse, with 12 offices catering to 85 countries, and a team of more than 230 professionals. With their growing network of customer experience experts, including evaluators, learning consultants, and strategic consultants, they help brands elevate their experiences.

CXG recognizes that customer needs are ever-evolving. Their tailored solutions across research, measurement, training, coaching, and consulting are designed to meet these dynamic demands, positioning us as the definitive one-stop-shop for all CX transformation needs.

Discover more about how CXG can transform your customer experience at www.cxg.com