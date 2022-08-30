Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Crayon, a global leader in IT services and innovation, has today announced the appointment of Eyad Halawani as its new Managing Director for Crayon Arabia.

“We are pleased that Eyad Halawani has joined Crayon Arabia to lead our business in Saudi Arabia, which is one of the largest markets. We are confident that his expertise will be a great addition to the team, and his leadership will support our vision of simplifying and improving digital technologies in the Kingdom, especially during this important stage of the National Transformation aligned with the Vision 2030 agenda,” said Ziad Rizk, CEO Crayon Middle East & Africa.

Throughout his career, Eyad held several executive positions in governmental entities, local and international companies where he managed high-impact functions, established departments and sectors from scratch, and elevated their products and service offerings. This led to an impressive accomplishment in the fields of cloud and innovative technologies.

“Crayon is an innovative company and I’m very excited to have the opportunity to guide the enrichment of the company’s offerings to the Saudi market as we aim to become a regional digital hub for our partners and customers,” said Eyad Halawani.



Eyad has over 20 years of managerial, operational, and technical expertise in leading local and multinational organizations at several stages to success and expansion. An entrepreneur at heart, Eyad believes in the start-up mentality and its importance in organizational growth of all sizes. This along with his distinct approach to managing big projects has led to top class growth results in the companies he has led.